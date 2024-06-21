This map is part of Troy Township’s Comprehensive Plan. Courtesy | DCRPC Commission OKs comprehensive plan

The Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) last met on April 25 at the Byxbe Campus, and here’s a glance at what took place.

• Amendments to the Troy Township Comprehensive Plan were recommended for approval to the township’s zoning commission and trustees.

• RPC staff are currently managing zoning resolution amendments for Berlin Township and updates for Harlem Township. They are working on comprehensive plans for Liberty and Troy townships, as well as the Village of Shawnee Hills.

• A 12.4-acre rezoning from Farm Residential to Planned Commercial was denied on state Route 37 East in Berlin Township. The rezoning was “to provide a recreation facility to better serve the permitted gymnastics and dance use,” minutes said. “It will also provide unheated, enclosed storage for the applicant’s company’s equipment.”

However, “The request does not meet all applicable sections of the (Berlin) Zoning Resolution, it does not conform to the current (township’s) Comprehensive Plan and may not be the most efficient use of land as the subject sit and surrounding properties to the north are all recommended for multi-family residential uses,” the staff comments said.

• Final plats for sections one (40 lots on 36 acres) and two (29 lots on 16 acres) of Berlin Bluffs in Berlin Township (Pulte Homes) were tabled for 30 days “to resolve issues with the County Engineer’s office,” the minutes said.

• Another Berlin Township development, Hyatts Plaza (one lot on 2 acres), had its final plat approved. “Hyatts Plaza is a commercial subdivision that will include a 13,460-square-foot building with multiple tenant spaces. The site is located at the northwest corner of US-23 and Hyatts Road,” minutes said.

• Weaver Custom Homes also received a one-year extension on section one, phase b of Greyland Estates in Trenton Township. The 24-lot, 47.5-acre subdivision is between Murphy and Dent roads near the Licking County line.

• A plat vacation was granted for a lot in the Bevelhymer subdivision on Maxtown Road, Westerville, in Genoa Township.

• Conditional approval was given to a lot-split on Green Cook Road in Harlem Township.

• Pulte Homes received a one-year extension of the preliminary plan approval of Clarkshaw Reserve, 87 lots on 87 acres in Liberty Township, on the east side of Steitz Road, south of Clark-Shaw Road.

• In response to member comments at a special meeting on April 16, the RPC is updating how it handles extension requests and rezoning reviews.

