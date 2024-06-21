The BP station and its convenience store on U.S. Route 37 in Sunbury are getting torn down and updated. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Gas station to be razed

GALENA — Berkshire Township’s Zoning Commission met on Feb. 1, where it heard a continuance from Sunscapes Landscaping/Buckeye Dumpster Rentals.

“The applicant stated they have completely changed their business model to not allow any dumpsters or containers onsite with any debris inside of them,” minutes said. “The container must be 100% empty and stored in the back behind fencing.”

However, the Zoning Commission noted that 1.5 years Buckeye Dumpster Rental has been operating without a permit. The collected debris from the landscaping business taken to nearby First Impressions for mulching. The commission decided to continue the application to Feb. 29.

In new business, Unlimited Storage, LLC at 1600 Rome Corners Road, Galena, sought a divergence to add 290 storage units. The commission was told the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission recommended denying the application because their setbacks don’t comply, nor do the lots comply with the Berkshire Township Comprehensive Plan. The Zoning Commission voted 3-1 to deny the application, with that recommendation “now passed on to the Trustees for the March 11th, 2024, meeting,” the minutes said.

The Feb. 29 meeting was a continuance from Feb. 1, where Sunscapes showed an updated landscape plan for the property. After discussion and no public comment, the application and the two divergences were approved.

Under new business, Englefield Oil had a major modification to their final development plan. This tears down all of the structures at the BP gas station and Duchess store at the corner of State Route 37 and the private drive to Bob Evans. “The new plan will include new pump canopies and convenience store, and new traffic patterns,” the minutes said. “The westmost entrance to Route 37 will be eliminated.” The application and its divergence were approved.

Also, AMH Development LLC had a major modification to the final development plan of Berkshire Crossing that was approved in 2021. This would eliminate the pool and clubhouse, replacing it with a pocket playground and walking path around the larger retention pond. After discussion, this application was continued to May 2.

Damita Peery chairs the Zoning Commission, which meets in the Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena. Other members are Matt Allen, Vice Chair Andy Kerr, Jon Kerr, Philip Pifer and Austin Slattery. Also attending are Zoning Inspector David Weade and meeting Secretary Donielle Owen.

