Board approves new administrators

Julie Stewart, the new principal at Carlisle Elementary and Melissa Williamson, the district’s new pre-k supervisor and elementary special education supervisor, at the board meeting Monday after they were formally hired by the district. The pair will begin on July 16. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools Student Board Member Eric Gitson poses with Board Vice President Melissa Harris, Board Member Michael Wiener, Superintendent Heidi Kegley and Board Member Janelle Gasaway after his final meeting Monday. Gitson said he plans to attend George Washington University in the fall to study political science on a pre-law track and said his time as the student board member inspired him to purse a career in public service. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved two new administrators, signed off on the purchase of three box trucks for the district, and bid farewell to its student board member at its June 17 meeting.

The board’s regular meeting was held in the board room at Willis Education Center and was the final meeting for Eric Gitson, the district’s student board member, who graduated last month.

Gitson joined the board in August 2023 and attended meetings, gave the board input about the student perspectives on topics, and had a spiritual vote on all board action.

At the end of the board meeting, Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she has known Gitson since he was in elementary school.

“It’s been such an honor to watch him grow and achieve through Delaware City Schools as he has represented the district in so many ways,” Kegley said.

Gitson said it had been “a great honor” to represent students on the board during the past year.

“I’m thankful that our district values the connection between students and administration,” Gitson said. “I want to thank our elected board members for their dedication to Delaware City Schools. I really admire your care and diligence in leading this district.”

Gitson said his time on the board gave him a new appreciation for district staff and teachers.

“I’ve also had a window into the tireless efforts of our teachers and administrators who give their all to their students each day,” Gitson said. “Their support and encouragement is the reason I’ve had the opportunity to compete and represent Delaware at the National Finals of BPA, the Ohio Youth in Government program, and to sit in this chair and speak to you tonight. So thank you, thank you for everything.”

Gitson said he plans to attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C. to study political science on a pre-law track and said his time on the board inspired him to pursue a career in public service.

The new student board member, Greta Walraven, will be sworn in this August. Gitson said Walraven is “a positive, thoughtful student leader” who will “represent our students well.”

The board also approved the employment of two new administrators during the meeting. The first was Melissa Williamson, who will join the district as the pre-K supervisor and elementary special education supervisor.

Williamson briefly addressed the board and thanked members for the opportunity.

“I look forward to serving and working with and supporting Delaware’s youngest learners and their families,” Williamson said.

The second administrator was Julie Stewart, who will be the new principal at Carlisle Elementary. Stewart said she’s “so excited and grateful” to be part of the Pacer team.

“I just cannot wait to serve, lead and grow your vision of academic excellence, rich traditions and preparing the students for our global society,” Stewart said. “I’m excited to get out in the community and meet everyone.”

Stewart and Williamson will formally begin with the district on July 16.

Additionally, the board approved the purchase of three new box trucks for transporting food between the district’s production kitchens and the other school buildings. The trucks were purchased from Byers Chevrolet, LLC for $59,455 each, totally $178,365. Funds for the trucks came from the permanent improvement fund.

The board also approved a number of resignations, including Madeline Hickey, an intervention specialist at Schultz Elementary School; Marissa Kinnick, a school psychologist at Conger Elementary School; John Makary, an EL teacher at Schultz; Sally Selmek, a nurse at St. Marys; Allison Watson, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Jeanne Baxter, an educational assistant at Woodward Elementary School; Peter Catalano, a bus driver; Carrie Henderson, an educational assistant at Hayes; Columbus Millet IV, an educational assistant at Dempsey Middle School; Sarah Taynor, an assistant SACC site manager; and Michelle Thieret, the district’s director of food services.

The board also approved a number of employments, including Amanda Layman, a school psychologist at Carlisle; Garrett Ogan, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Angela Phillips, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Anna Rasberry, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Danielle Seery, a math teacher at Schultz; Brittany Sellers; an intervention specialist at Schultz; Eileen Burrell, a SACC program assistant; Sherry Hedges, a dispatcher; Kristi Murfield, a SACC program assistant; Taylor Tackett, a SACC program assistant; and Riyeasa Truss, a SACC program assistant.

Additionally, the board approved a number of classified employments: Kelcey Dew, an educational assistant at Conger; Shanna Garverick, an educational assistant at Conger; Tiffany Harrison, an educational assistant at Schultz; Amanda Loyer, an administrative assistant at Smith; Rebecca Raker, an educational assistant at Schultz; and Tiffani Swartzfager, an educational assistant at Woodward.

The board will meet next on July 15 at 6 p.m.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.