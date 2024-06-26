BV moving closer to bond issue

Blueprints shown at the May 15 Buckeye Valley Board of Education meeting depict one of the possible designs for a new Buckeye Valley High School. The new school would be built where the current bus depot is, and the current high school would be converted to a middle school. The current middle school would be turned into an intermediate school for fifth and sixth graders. Courtesy photo | Buckeye Valley Local Schools

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education approved a resolution declaring necessity of a bond issue at its board meeting last week; the next step towards placing a bond issue on the November ballot in order to build a new high school.

A new high school has been discussed by the board since October and was outlined by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Froehlich at the May 15 meeting. Froehlich said the plan was approved by the board, the Facilities Advisory Committee, and members of the community last year and involves building a new 1,200-student high school at the location of the current bus depot, east of Buckeye Valley High School.

Under the plan, the current high school would be converted to a middle school for seventh and eighth grade students, and Buckeye Valley Middle School would be converted to an intermediate school for fifth and sixth grade students. The plan aims to deal with overcrowding at Buckeye Valley West and mitigate projected increases in enrollment.

At the May meeting, Froehlich said the new high school could be reconfigured in the future to have the capacity for 1,800 students and potential for expansion, as needs arise. The proposed school would add a variety of spaces, including classrooms, two additional gyms, a new auditorium, a new field house, a synthetic practice field behind the middle school and a wrestling room.

“Every year we do not get this passed is a year where this gets more expensive and (we have) more kids come,” Froehlich told the board at the May 15 meeting.

In May, Froehlich said the projected cost for the new building is $105 million, and the theoretical levy would have an estimated millage of 4.59, which has an estimated cost of $160.65 per year per $100,000 of home valuation.

The board voted in May to authorize the treasurer to begin the process of placing the bond issue on the ballot, and at the June 20 meeting, the board voted to continue toward that end and approved a resolution “declaring necessity of bond issue in the amount of $100,000,000 and to submit the question of such bond issue to electors.”

Treasurer Kelly Ziegler said the next step will be the Delaware County Board of Elections certifying the bond issue and setting the millage.

Ziegler said the board will vote on a second resolution to advance the bond issue at its July 10 meeting.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.