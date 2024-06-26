Library trustees approve new strategic plan

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18, and passed a new mission statement for the Library – “We open doors to imagination, knowledge, connection, and discovery.”

During the regular meeting, Library Director Bryan Howard presented the trustees with the final draft of the library’s updated strategic plan. The strategic plan is the culmination of seven months of systematic inquiry, feedback, and analysis from all stakeholders of the Delaware County District Library, including the citizens, Board of Trustees, community partners, and staff members.

The board adopted the following:

• Mission: We open doors to imagination, knowledge, connection, and discovery.

• Vision: Delaware County District Library is our community’s cornerstone for discovery through all stages of life. Here, we learn, grow, and connect.

• Values: Lifelong learning, Community, and Service.

Priorities:

• DCDL is accessible and convenient.

• DCDL connects our community.

• DCDL is a dependable steward of the public trust.

• DCDL is a great place to work.

The full strategic plan report does not include measured quantifiable goals. The DCDL administration will hold a retreat in August to finalize the measurable impact of the plan.

Also during the regular meeting, the trustees approved updates to the Patron Regulation/Code of Conduct and Community Room Use policies. Trustees also approved a new Study Room use policy and voted to move the Sept. 17 meeting to the Liberty Branch Library and the Dec. 17 meeting to the Delaware Main Library due to a scheduling conflict.

Financial reports were provided by Fiscal Officer Angie Grossenbacher. Friends of the Delaware County District Library provided an update on its upcoming author visit with Joyce Maynard on July 10 at the Dempsey Event Center and announced a visit from renowned birder Kenn Kaufman this fall. Upcoming Friends events can be found at www.delawarelibraryfriends.org.

Under new business, the trustees entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official. The trustees voted unanimously to enter executive session at 6:13 p.m. and exited at 6:32 p.m. The trustees completed their one-year evaluation of Fiscal Officer Angie Grossenbacher and unanimously voted to award her a 7% increase. The meeting adjourned at 6:34 p.m.

Present at the meeting were trustees Brad Allen, Regie Ike, Lori Kipfer, Nick McCoy, Holly Quaine, Connie Skinner and Scott Tiede.

The trustees do not have a regular meeting scheduled in July. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Delaware Main Library in the Community Meeting Room.

The DCDL Board of Trustees meetings rotate locations, beginning at 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise in advance of the meeting. Any agendas, location changes, updates to the schedule, special meeting additions, or other updates are found on the Delaware County District Library website at www.delawarelibrary.org/about.

The Delaware County District Library currently has 95,400 cardholders and serves the greater population of Delaware County, including those living in Delaware City, Buckeye Valley, and Olentangy Local school districts.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.