ARB reviews apartment complex

The Berlin Township Architectural Review Board met on July 12, 2023, regarding the Elysian at Alum Creek development.

It consisted of an administrative review for a multi-family residential development on 31.6 acres at North Old State Road, Delaware, zoned Berlin Commercial Overlay. The applicant, who lives in the township, said it was “a multifamily apartment complex that includes ten 3-story residential buildings including a central green space with ravine and secondary greenspace on the south side, 7,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool and a dog park on the northside of the property. The 31 acres are being developed at a density of 8 units per acre. They are able to maintain a lot of the greenspace and … it backs up to Alum Creek and the Army Corps, properties.”

The ARB went over a checklist of items with the applicant and designer, with some conditions met and others not met. Among those met were landscaping, comparable with consistent communities such as New Albany and Worthington. One member of the public had their questions answered about trash dumping.

Within an hour after the meeting started, the ARB “approved their agreement on the checklist that they have reviewed and provided” for the applicant.

The ARB had a work session on Aug. 30, where they brought then-“new member Kim Trackler up to speed on procedures and goals.” Another work session was held on Nov. 20, where they elected a chair and vice chair for 2024 and discussed revisions of the Berlin Commercial Overlay and the Berlin Industrial Overlay.

Work sessions scheduled in 2024 for Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 13, May 22, and June 12 were canceled. The ARB’s next meeting was slated for April 17 and described as a work session.

Members of the ARB are Chairperson Christina Littleton, Kristin Yorko, Jennifer Ludwigson and Quinn Hoffman. They meet at the township hall, 3271 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

In a related matter, the township’s trustees invited the public to review the draft of Berlin’s Zoning Resolution on May 23, 2024. “The trustees are planning to take action on June 10,” said the township website. “Should you have questions, contact one of the township trustees.”

The Berlin Township trustees are Chair Ron Bullard, Ken O’Brien and Meghan Raehll. Berlin’s Zoning Commission consists of Chair Darcy Kaplan, Vice Chair Angela Brown, Jasper DeChristopher, Tara Shields, Jenny Sloas and alternate Keith Goshia.

For more information, visit www.berlintwp.us.

