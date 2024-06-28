Channing Street project altered

Plans for a mixed-use residential development at 50 Channing St. are undergoing changes after the Delaware City Council approved a zoning map amendment for the proposal during Monday’s meeting.

In 2020, the council approved a rezoning amendment, conditional use permit, and preliminary development plan for Homeport to construct 44 apartments and eight single-family homes to be constructed on the then-Delaware County Building and Engineering property. The original proposal included repurposing the existing building as apartments after Delaware County finished construction of the Byxbe Campus to house the county engineer’s office.

However, as Homeport sought funding for the project through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, plans were delayed and allowed time for them to reconsider plans to keep the existing building to house the apartments. Now, the developers intend to demolish the existing building due to better cost-effectiveness and site layout.

During Monday’s meeting, Director of Planning and Community Development Sandra Pereira noted the property is also a Brownfield site carrying environmental issues, which contributed to the developers’ decision to alter the plans.

Because the existing development text approved in 2020 specifically outlined the use of the building now set to be demolished, the developers were required to apply for a zoning map amendment to remove the planned mixed-use overlay and add a residential planned unit development.

While the new proposal will still need to go before the Delaware Planning Commission and the council for development plan approval, Homeport provided details on its intentions as part of the request for the zoning map amendment. According to documents submitted to the City, the 44 apartment units will be constructed in one three-story building comprised of 24 flats and 20 two-story townhomes.

The site will be accessed from driveways on Channing and Vernon streets and will contain 88 parking spaces. Homeport also owns the parking lot west of the site on Channing Street, although initial plans suggest the developer does not intend to use the lot for the project.

