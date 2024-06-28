Parking with green infrastructure

The current site for a 36-space parking lot is between Sunbury Cleaners and the Sunbury Municipal Building. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The Columbus Street parking lot, as envisioned by CT Consultants. Courtesy | City of Sunbury

SUNBURY — City Council approved the Columbus Street parking lot task order at its meeting on April 17. Council also did a prior walking tour of the site.

The 1.2 acres at West Granville and South Columbus streets (across from the Municipal Building) is described as a streetscape that fulfills the “need for additional parking for downtown businesses and local government services.” This $771,000 capital improvement project will also “enhance pedestrian mobility” and “create a sustainable (green infrastructure) project in the community,” said an information sheet by planners CT Consultants.

The green infrastructure would use a pervious paving system and bio drainage features “that will allow stormwater runoff to infiltrate into the ground, thus eliminating the need for a costly storm sewer extension project,” CT Consultants said. The site is not near storm sewers.

When completed, the lot will provide “about 36 additional parking spaces in the downtown area.”

In other legislation, council approved three water pollution control loan fund agreements and designating dedicated repayment sources. These were for planning, design and construction of an eastside pump station, phase two of the Little Walnut Creek interceptor, and the wastewater treatment plant expansion.

Also at the meeting, it was reported that there were no major incidents at the solar eclipse event at Freedom Park or countywide.

Mayor Joe St. John provided two updates. Regarding a potential Joint Recreation District, “He noted the City is working with surrounding townships and the Village of Galena to determine their interest in being a part of an exploratory committee.” He also “addressed the issue regarding the dogs housed in Kingston Township and his discussion with a handful of concerned people living outside the State of Ohio,” meeting minutes said. “He worked closely with our police department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s office to find a resolution to this issue.”

Sunbury City Council consists of Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Molly Drayer, John Grumney, David Martin, Murray Neff and St. John. Other staff in attendance were City Administrator Daryl Hennessy, Director of Finance Dana Steffan, Director of Law Dave Brehm, Police Chief Rob Howard and Clerk of Council Amber Swain.

For more information, visit sunburyohio.org or sunburyvillage.com (websites), City of Sunbury, Ohio (Facebook) or Sunbury Ohio (YouTube).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.