Pictured (left to right) are Delaware Meijer Store Director Tony Newell, Byers Toyota Delaware General Manager Todd Garverick, Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle and Cherie Smith, president of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital. Courtesy | City of Delaware City announces July 4 events

Another spectacular July 4 in Delaware is planned, featuring a parade, outdoor concert and fireworks.

Byers Auto Group, Meijer and OhioHealth are the main fireworks sponsors. Each renewed pledges – Byers as the Presenting Sponsor, Meijer as the Grand Finale Sponsor, and OhioHealth as the Community Spirit Sponsor – for the July 4 spectacle.

Also supporting the show with donations this year were JEG’s Automotive, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Eagles Auxiliary, CT Consultants, Burgess & Niple, Holowicki McDonald’s and First Commonwealth Bank. An estimated 30,000 people annually pack the viewing grounds along Henry Street and the Ohio Wesleyan athletic fields.

“Thank you to our wonderful community supporters for their generous sponsorship of this year’s July 4 fireworks,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “Your support embodies the spirit of our community and helps us create memorable celebrations for all.”

All the Independence Day celebration events are on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will launch from the traditional location at the City’s Cherry Street property at about 10 p.m. Prior to fireworks, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus at 7:30 p.m. Outdoor seating will be on the Phillips Glen lawn.

The day’s activities get started with the annual parade, beginning at 11 a.m. The route will be from the fairgrounds’ main gate on Pennsylvania Avenue, to Sandusky Street, through downtown to Wilmer Street to Henry Street.

The City sets a $25,000 fundraising goal each year for fireworks, while using City funds for public safety, sanitation and traffic control for all three events.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.