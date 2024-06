Delaware County Property Transfers

10657 Adams Rd, Galena, Dunnington, Renee M Trustee To: Durbin, Alexander D & Cynthia, $825,000

7703 Dublin Rd, Delaware, 7703 Dublin Road Llc To: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Joseph A Cuske Ira, $700,000

503 Bantry St, Powell, Friedman, Craig A & Michele N To: Soto, Luis Fernando III & Kearsten R, $605,100

7284 Kendal Ln, Lewis Center, Smith, Sharyl R To: Trostel, William R & Vicky A Trustees, $375,000

5551 Meadowood Ln, Westerville, Emerson, Nancy J To: Knapp, Connie R Trustee, $375,000

6692 Oak Shadow, Westerville, Oppliger, Eric J & Kimberly A To: Boyle, Sarah Elizabeth, $453,000

8839 Kilbourne Rd, Sunbury, Kondoff, Richard C & Tamie C To: Beebe, Michael & Nguyen, Xuan Trang, $790,555

309 Kensington Dr, Delaware, Pugno, Benjamin J & Courtney D To: Taylor, James H & Rachel A, $426,000

115 Chamberlain St, Delaware, Kirkpatrick, Michael W & Westervelt, Kathy K To: Baxter, Alyssa & Phillipson, Dylan Patrick, $220,000

322 Arbor Dr, Sunbury, Morrison, Bobby G III & Porter, Tiffany N To: Grumney, Evelyn G & John Jr, $260,000

4665 Bobwhite Trce, Powell, Obrien, Karen M To: Fisher, Sharon K & Donald N, $549,900

3718 Woodstone Dr, Lewis Center, Khan, Maisha & Soly R To: Khan, Soly R, $402,750

5707 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Braimah, Ivy Attakuma & Ahmed, Rufai, $566,100

5506 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Bagnola, Aaron Jacob & Caitlyn Marie, $614,260

3486 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Weng, Zhenhang, $477,640

237 Westwood Ave, Delaware, Core Developments Llc To: Collins, Morgan & Fown, Byron D, $302,000

3879 Lakeview Dr, Galena, Dell, John C Jr To: Smith, Bruce Ardon @4, $875,000

359 Passina Rd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Zoeller, Michael & Mary, $555,000

667 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Srinivasan, Vinothkumar & Gunasekar, Yogalakshmi, $654,919

5545 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Trustate Llc To: Fox, Amy & Woodruff, Nicholas, $865,000

1899 Liberty Bluff Dr, Delaware, Bob Webb Liberty Bluff Llc To: Block, Stephen & Sarina, $1,301,707

6464 Port Ct, Lewis Center, Stripe, Scott A & Goodman, Amy L To: Connacher, Christopher & Sajadah, $745,000

42 W High St, Ashley, Oxford Group Llc The To: Bartolone, Heather, $321,500

4516 Winding Oak Dr, Delaware, Lavalle Margaret M Trustee To: Ellis Lori A, $530,000