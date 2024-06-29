The Central Ohio Symphony performs during the July 4 concert last year at Ohio Wesleyan University. Courtesy | Central Ohio Symphony Symphony to hold Fourth of July concert

The Central Ohio Symphony’s free Fourth of July concert will be Thursday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Matt vandenBerg, president of Ohio Wesleyan University, will be the evening’s host.

“We are excited that Matt accepted our invitation to host,” said Warren W. Hyer, executive director of the Symphony. “The energy he brings as the new president both to the university and the community matches our vision and spirit, and we are glad he is joining us this year.”

Lindsay Uhrich, a recent graduate of DePauw University, will be the guest artist for the concert. She is a graduate of Olentangy Orange High School and will be starting her master’s degree in voice at Bowling Green this fall. She will open the concert with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and will sing two Gershwin tunes as well as “America the Beautiful.”

“Lindsay has a remarkable range and voice,” said Hyer. “The audience is in for a treat.”

The concert will include music from the Broadway hit Wicked, coming to the screen later this year, marches including John Philip Sousa, a salute to America’s veterans, and other patriotic and popular music. There will also be a tribute to composer John Williams. As always, the concert will end with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with theater cannon blasts and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The City of Delaware’s renowned fireworks display will follow the concert.

“What would the 4th of July be without John Williams?” quipped Hyer.

“Our musicians always look forward to this event,” added Hyer. “This concert is our favorite way to thank the community for the strong support it has always given us.”

One of Ohio’s largest free orchestra performances, attendance in recent years numbered more than 5,000. Audience members can bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the annual event at no cost, a July 4 tradition for many families.

Limited reserved chair seating in front of the stage is available for $12.00. Tickets are available online at www.centralohiosymphony.org or by calling the Symphony office at 740-362-1799.

Kiwanis will return this year to do concessions at the concert.

The lead sponsors for this year’s concert are Willow Brook Christian Communities, Zangmeister Cancer Center, and Mt. Carmel Health Systems. Additional support is provided by the City of Delaware, and the Ohio Arts Council. The concert location is made possible by Ohio Wesleyan University’s continuing strong support of the Symphony.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held in Gray Chapel, University Hall on the Ohio Wesleyan campus, right next to Phillips Glen. Seating is limited to 1,000.

For more information on the concert, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org or call the Central Ohio Symphony office at (740) 362-1799.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.