This map shows the seven segments ODOT has divided the Worthington-to-Waldo section of U.S. Route 23 into. Courtesy | ODIT Fewer signals proposed on US 23

A busy 23-mile stretch of U.S. Route 23 could see fewer stoplights, according to recommendations recently released by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Jack Marchbanks, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Six stoplights are being proposed on U.S. 23 from Interstate 270 in Columbus to state Route 229 below Waldo. There are currently 39 traffic signals along this portion of U.S. 23. The recommendations were made available on the governor’s website on June 17.

ODOT has divided the Worthington-to-Waldo section of U.S. 23 into seven segments, with recommendations for each. They are summarized as follows:

• Segment 1: Add a lane to the trench, build a median barrier wall, turn Lazelle Road intersection into an interchange, reducing signals from eight to four.

• Segment 2: Construct an interchange at SR 750 and U.S. 23, reducing signals from six to none.

• Segment 3: Construct an interchange at Home Road near the county’s railroad grade separation project, reducing signals from five to none.

• Segment 4: Construct an interchange at U.S. 23 and Glenn Parkway, reducing signals from five to two.

• Segment 5: Build an overpass between SR 315 and U.S. 42, taking into account the historic properties, reducing signals from eight to none.

• Segment 6: Build an interchange at Coover Road to eliminate T-bone crashes, reducing signals from five to none.

• Segment 7: Constructing an interchange at SR 229, avoiding impact to the village of Norton and Delaware Reservoir, reducing signals from two to none.

In the news release, ODOT said the average rush-hour commute time on this 23-mile section is currently 40 minutes, which would rise to 75 minutes by 2050 if no improvements are made. It is estimated the recommendations would cut the commute time in half.

Route 23 is considered an important freight corridor connecting Toledo to Columbus. “DeWine has has already committed $17 million for the initial design of U.S. 23 north of the city of Delaware, laying the groundwork for future investments,” the news release said. “This includes the removal of seven signals from Delaware at Pennsylvania Avenue to State Route 229.”

In addition to congestion, there is a safety concern, with nine fatalities and 72 people seriously injured between 2020 and 2024 on this stretch of road.

Officials said these are recommendations and are not carved into the pavement. The public will get a chance to have its say in a meeting on Aug. 6.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].