Self-storage site opens on city’s west side

T&R Properties held a grand opening for Self Storage of Delaware on June 25. Courtesy | T&R Properties

A self-storage site is now open for business on Delaware’s west side as T&R Properties held a grand opening for Self Storage of Delaware on June 25.

In attendance at the grand opening were Mayor Carolyn Riggle and Vice Mayor Kent Shafer, in addition to T&R leadership.

Located at 1402 W. Central Ave., Self Storage of Delaware includes 350 total units within the main building. Of the 350 units, 164 are climate-controlled and 186 are not climate-controlled. Additionally, the facility features 46 drive-up garages and 20 covered spaces specifically designated for RV and boat storage.

Plans for the development were approved in December 2022 after previous efforts to develop the parcel had been scrapped due to its problematic location. Initially, both the Delaware Planning Commission and City Council approved a preliminary development plan for the construction of a Family Dollar retail center on the site in 2012.

However, there were significant concerns about the potential impact on traffic the store might have given the proximity to the adjacent fire station. As a result, the property owner never progressed with the plans and began pursuing other development options for the site.

The approved plan for Self Storage of Delaware included a considerable effort by the developers to preserve trees on the site, which contains wooded areas throughout it. Most notably, T&R Properties committed to preserving approximately three acres of trees along the western portion of the site.

During discussions on the preliminary development plan, Councilman Cory Hoffman said of the proposal, “I believe this is a very good example of the (Planned Mixed-Use) policy device being used in a way that preserves a significant amount of trees, whereas that may not be the case with just a pure B-1 9 (zoned) commercial operation such as the Family Dollar that you talked about before.

“Also, because this is within the activity district, I think that goes to show that having this large swath of trees along with this commercial development allows us to have a more productive use of the land within the city while maintaining that natural beauty. It’s a very good job by the staff and the applicant to come up with this plan.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on X @DillonDavis56.