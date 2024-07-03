Two men killed in Berlin Township crash

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two men in Berlin Township Tuesday night.

The patrol issued a release Wednesday morning reporting the crash occurred at approximately 11:17 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Africa Road in Berlin Township. Troopers said Justin Neff, 35, of Delaware, was operating a red 2009 Volvo dump truck and was traveling west on U.S. 36 when he was struck in the side by a green 2005 GMC Sierra that failed to yield at a stop sign.

Troopers said the occupants of the pickup truck, Derrick Price, 45, of Columbus, and Timothy Gibson, 50, of Columbus, were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said it was undetermined which man was driving because both Price and Gibson were ejected from the truck during the crash.

Neff was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the patrol reported.

Troopers said Wednesday the crash remains under investigation and said it was “unknown if impairment and distraction were factors in this crash.” Price and Gibson were not wearing safety belts, the patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Berlin Township Fire and EMS, troopers reported Wednesday.

SAFE Delaware reported on Facebook the crash was the county’s 10th and 11th traffic fatality of 2024.