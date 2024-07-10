Letter: Defending our flag

I am writing in defense of our flag. It seems that many now think they can change the flag for partisan purposes. Instead of the flag of the United States of America — the red, white and blue — they display a different flag, one with black stripes and, perhaps, one blue stripe.

The flag of the United States of America is a flag that unites us as Americans. The flag with black stripes is a partisan protest that divides us. Those who display it have a right to protest. They don’t have a right to change our flag. This is disrespectful.

Looking at the flag, we used to say, “These colors do not run.” Some, however, are willing to wash out the bold red stripes.

On our patriotic holidays I want to see the true flag of the United States of America, the flag that unites us as Americans.

Robert C. Tannehill

Delaware