Bishops’ Theobald voted to Academic All-America teams

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Trey Theobald was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America men’s track & field teams, it was announced this week.

Theobald was a first-team Academic All-America selection.

Theobald finished as national runner-up in the javelin at the NCAA Division III outdoor track & field championship meet in May.

He jumped to an early lead with a throw of 213-6 on his first attempt. The mark broke the Ohio Wesleyan record of 199-9 that Theobald set at the North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet on May 3 by nearly 14 feet, as well as the Ohio Wesleyan javelin record of 211-5 set by Mike Grittani in 1984 prior to the 1986 implement change.

Theobald added a mark of 202-8 on his second attempt and a throw of 208-8 on his third attempt, giving him the top 2 and 3 of the top 4 throws in the opening flight.

Heading into the finals, Theobald was in second place, 2 feet out of the individual lead, but none of the top 3 throwers improved their marks during the finals and Theobald finished second to become Ohio Wesleyan’s first All-American in the javelin.

Theobald entered the meet as the No. 13 seed with a mark of 199-9.

Theobald’s 213-6 is the best throw by an Ohio collegiate competitor this season and is the best performance in the history of the North Coast Athletic Conference, according to research by head coach Kris Boey.

Theobald majors in biochemistry and pre-medicine.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and meet high athletic standards.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.