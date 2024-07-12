Local resident to lead OACC

Zaffini

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) has named veteran Statehouse leader Avi Zaffini as its new president and CEO, starting July 15. Zaffini, who most recently held a senior position at the Ohio Business Roundtable, will lead the association representing the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 public two-year colleges.

“Avi Zaffini’s experience and commitment to helping drive education and workforce solutions makes him uniquely qualified for this role and we are excited for the skills he brings to help our community colleges become an even stronger piece of the critical workforce puzzle,” said Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin, who also serves as the incoming vice chair of OACC’s board and chair of its Presidents Council.

Zaffini called his appointment the professional opportunity of a lifetime given the vital work being done by community colleges as Ohio transitions into a 21st-century economy. “This is an exciting time for Ohio community colleges as our state economy continues to diversify with the high-tech jobs of the future,” he said. “Employers are increasingly looking to our community colleges to help fuel their talent pipelines, so I’m honored to lead the OACC as we ramp up our efforts to put student academic and employment success at the center of what we do.”

At the Ohio Business Roundtable, Zaffini served as senior vice president of business engagement and strategic initiatives, leading business development efforts, member engagement, and the design and launch of private sector projects. He also oversaw the Ohio CEO Summit, the state’s premier annual business gathering.

Previously, Zaffini served as chief of staff in the Lt. Governor’s Office following Jon Husted’s election to the state’s number-two post in January 2019. Prior to the start of the DeWine-Husted Administration, Zaffini helped lead the Gubernatorial Transition Committee and was deputy campaign manager for DeWine-Husted for Ohio. He also served in various leadership roles for the Ohio Secretary of State.

Zaffini is a veteran of the United States Marines where he completed two combat tours to Iraq in 2006 and 2009. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science from The Ohio State University.

He resides in Delaware with his wife, Megan, and their three children, Faye, Charles and Anne.

Submitted by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.