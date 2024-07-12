Oxford Twp. trustees make decisions on roads

ASHLEY — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees met on April 9, scheduling a road tour with Doug Riedel of the Delaware County Engineer’s Office, the following week. The trustees decided to table a decision on the township’s road improvement project for the year until the next meeting.

That meeting was on May 14. There, the trustees decided the road improvement program would be to chip and seal Shoemaker, Wheeler and Whipple, all township roads. As a result of the road tour on April 15, it was determined Strine Road needed widening, and the township would apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant to fund it.

“There was further discussion on how wide it could be and if they should also apply for Strine Road north of State Route 229,” meeting minutes said. “The last 400 feet is in Morrow County. There is less traffic on the north end of Strine road so they discussed if they would be more likely to be approved by applying for a smaller grant and not doing the north end of Strine Rd. Doug stated it could increase our score of approval by going in with another county. We would need to meet with the township in Morrow County for their approval. Trustees also asked if it would be the same type of surfacing that was applied with the OPWC grant on Piper Road. Trustees do not feel the surfacing on Piper Road is holding up.”

Also on May 14, the trustees approved receiving a grant of $560 for installing two pet waste stations in the Oxford Township Park by the end of November. They approved a replacement levy for the library in the November election, and a resolution of necessity at their June meeting. It was learned Queens Automotive was going out of business, and Zoning Commission member Owen Adams was resigning due to moving out of the township.

On June 11, the trustees opened road bid packets and sole bidder The Shelly Company was awarded chip sealing Whipple Road. The trustees also decided to participate in the county’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Also on June 11, there was discussion on replacing Adams. Riedel said it was not feasible to widen Strine Road in all areas, but it can be resurfaced, and the trustees agreed to apply for the OPWC grant for that purpose. It was said Dulin Road had reopened, but “there are a couple dips in the new pavement,” minutes said. “The county will be looking into it.”

A special meeting was held on June 26, where the trustees opted to be excluded from the CDBG, superseding their prior decision.

The trustees are Chairman James Hatten, Steve Lewis and Vice Chairman Craig Pittman. The fiscal officer is Joyce Leienberger. Attendees include Zoning Inspector Duane Matlack, Road Maintenance Supervisor Jim Viers, Abbey Trimble with the Delaware Public Health District, and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Director Amee Sword.

Also serving on the Zoning Board of Commission is Ginger Colley, Paul McCurdy, Howard Thatcher, A. Wuertz, and alternates John Birchmeier and Lucas Wells. They meet at 6 p.m. fourth Wednesdays if needed. The Zoning Board of Appeals consists of Tim Harrel, Scott Lucas, George Patterson, Bob Thomas, Dave Wheeland and alternate Greg Doubikin. They meet at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month if needed. Joel Bennington is secretary for both boards.

The meetings are in the Oxford Township Hall, 5125 Shoemaker Road, Ashley.

For more information, visit co.delaware.oh.us./cities/oxford-township.

