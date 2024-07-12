Photo contest underway in Liberty Twp.

Liberty Township is excited to announce the kickoff of its annual photo contest. This year’s theme is “Living In Liberty Township.”

Now through midnight, Aug. 9, applicants are invited to submit photographs of where you live, work, and play anywhere within the unincorporated areas of Liberty Township.

“We encourage amateur photographers of all ages to showcase their talents and creativity by participating in this community event. The pictures from past years have been beautiful and we are excited to see the 2024 submissions,” said Liberty Township Trustee and Board Chair Shyra Eichhorn.

Applicants are not required to live in Liberty Township. All entries should be submitted through the township website: libertytwp.org.

Entries will be grouped into three categories: 12 years old and under, 13-18 years old, and 19 years old and older.

To engage the community further, the “People’s Choice” winners will be determined through a combination of online and offline voting. Township residents and others can vote for their favorite photos on the township’s official Facebook page, Instagram page, or in person at the Township Administrative building.

The winning entries will enjoy the spotlight at the Township Administrative Building where they will be exhibited. The title of “Photo of the Year” will be awarded based on the decision of the three trustees.

Forms to submit an entry can be found at https://www.libertytwp.org/2024PhotoContest.

Submitted by Liberty Township.