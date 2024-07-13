Christ calls us to share God’s abundance

The summer season seems to be a different time in the life of a church. Yes, for North Americans it means hotter weather and thunderstorms, sometimes tornados, but it’s also a season of growth as nature responds to the warmer conditions. Green grass, growing vines, poison ivy, weeds! My wife and I have a nice view of trees and bushes that support a wide variety of birds, squirrels and deer. We also had a delightful time outside last week at the Central Ohio Symphony concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

This is a time for planning family get-togethers, finding a lake, pool or stream to splash in. I think there’s a greater draw to the outdoors in the summer and that can mean a vacation away from home. All of this can change whether you attend church on a particular Sunday or look for a church to attend.

Of course, we see the people visiting church who’ve just moved to the area, especially after school’s out, but we also have members taking time away from their local church as they travel. This change also affects how church works and gives more opportunities to engage new folks as they stop by to hear about God and worship of God. We also encourage returning members to give me a copy of the church bulletin they received; it gives me a chance to see what we should include in our bulletin and find ways to keep it fresh.

Members being away gives other members a chance to serve with ushering or communion or a variety of other ministries. This provides openings for members to learn or re-learn a ministry like being a greeter at the door that is an essential part of the service we give for worship and for education.

But more importantly, we find people seeking that higher power – God with us. For us, God is love and God is everywhere, so why do we need to come to church, even on a Sunday? As God commands us, we gather in community to worship and love God, and to love one another. What better way is there to do that, than gather together on a Sunday and worship?

The scripture readings this summer are a variety of stories. For this past Sunday, it was Jesus returning to his hometown, Nazareth, and him finding out that not many had faith that he could do what he said he could do – heal the sick, cure the lame, and more, all through power that had been given to him by God.

Coming up for us yet in July is a scripture reading from the Gospel (the Good News!) of John, chapter 6, where John relates the feeding of the thousands from five loaves of bread and two fish. Such is the abundance that Christ brings to us from God. Later when the crowd calls for Jesus to, “…give us this bread always,” Jesus responds, “I am the bread of life.”

Of all the things that bud and grow in the spring and summer seasons, we find God’s creation breaking out with bounty. Certainly, some places are more bountiful than others, but Christians are commanded to share what God has given them with others in need. We know, for example, that 1 in 5 or 1 in 6 children in Delaware County do not have food security each day; they don’t regularly receive three meals a day. This is especially true on weekends during school times, but even more so in the summertime.

Where can you help with a donation of time, talent or treasure for someone in need? Go to church and find a ministry that God calls you to. Check in with Family Promise, People in Need, or SourcePoint, and find a way to help. The abundance God gives us is to be shared as Christ calls us to do. And those three organizations aren’t the only ones who can use your resources, and your servant leadership.

Blessings of a fruitful summer.

The Rev. David Kendall-Sperry is the rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., Delaware, and can be reached at 740-369-3175. A member of the Delaware Area Ministerial Association, he also serves on boards for Andrews House Community Center (AndrewsHouse.org) and the Men’s Shelter of Delaware County (MensShelterDelCo.org). He has three adult children and three grandchildren, and lives with his wife in Westerville.