Delaware County Property Transfers

4672 Glen Lakes Dr, Powell, Orofino, Kevin A & Andrea M Burgette Orofino To: Ellis, Kyle & Deighton Megan Trustees, $605,000

1969 Mulberry Ln, Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Lot Holdings Llc To: Furko, Joseph Thomas Iii & Brynne Erica, $693,894

6319 Big Walnut Rd, Galena, Limings, Michele L To: Limings, Jerad, $206,000

5462 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Homes Lot Holdings Llc To: Perz, Gretchen & Brett, $154,165

3836 Worthington Rd, Galena, Fugazzi, Pamela S To: Hucul, Michael & Stalling, Miranda, $620,000

6500 Sunbury Rd, Westerville, Sayre, Susan & Weekley, Steven To: Cain, Jeffrey, $550,000

7525 Perry Rd, Delaware, Cutler, Jeffrey W Trustee To: Walton, John E Trustee, $2,515,000

1991 Ford Rd, Delaware, Hope, Mark A & Julie K To: Trucco, Mitchell A & Jacqueline L, $800,000

26 Moore St, Delaware, 8171 Entrepreneurs Inc To: 26 Moore Street Llc, $350,000

441 E Central Ave, Delaware, Beechum, William C To: 26 Moore Street Llc, $150,000

5173 Tralee Ln, Westerville, Singh, Vijay K & Kavita To: Guo, Yunling, $680,000

40 Hedgerow Ln, Delaware, Morris, William Brett & Diane To: Swanger, Kammie, $169,900

9441 Waterford Dr, Powell, Dennis, Corey & Nicole Meyer To: Dyal, Herman Singh & Kamalpreet Kaur, $1,350,000

30 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Hausmann, Kyle, $369,168

3504 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Wenzler, Sarah A & Huttenhoff, Vicki J, $483,770

2231 Dates St, Delaware, Gaumer, Steele O’brien & Sedal, Lauren M To: Kall, Anthony & Hannah, $335,000

946 Ballater Dr, Delaware, Warner, Kelly & Samuel To: Lord, Jeffery S Jr & Erin M, $656,000

14295 Perfect , Sunbury, Bailey, Megan & Reide, Murdock To: L. S. T. & B. R. C., $774,900

9330 White Oak Ln, Westerville, Burchfield, J Randolph Successor Trustee To: Mathews, Justin B & Comstock, Haley L, $630,000

465 Trace Dr, Delaware, Rosenberry, James W Trustee To: Patel, Pragnesh & Kalpna, $700,000

3914 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Ely, Kurt M To: Pizzuti, Kimberly A, $350,000

755 Mystic Pointe Dr, Lewis Center, Hamilton, Zachary To: Javeed, Fouzia, $332,000