Letter: Response to comments on Rep. Lear

I continue to shake my head in disbelief at the willingness of apparently normal people to blithely disregard both biology (a bonafide science) and thousands of years of human experience (the lived experience of overwhelming numbers of people over long periods of time, as opposed to the experience of a single person over perhaps a few decades at most, which some insist must be accepted as validation for an otherwise unsupported opinion). Is there perhaps an inconsistency here?

Not only the evidence of human biological reality, ie the incredible construction of the human body, including the presence of sexually specific DNA in every cell of our bodies (with the exception of gametes, which are designed to combine with a counterpart from the opposite sexed parent, to create an entirely new and unique human life), but that of the intricate beauty of the rest of the natural world, fairly shouts of a creative designer of supernatural talents.

In place of appreciation for all this beauty of pattern and design, Mr. Marconi wishes to substitute a pitiful, jerry-rigged creature almost certainly suffering from the emotional scars of early abuse, and call that good. He, and similar saviors, devote much effort to maintaining wounded victims in their tormented state. Yet they have the strange temerity to turn and attack those whose goal is to free these souls from their torment.

For the sake of wounded hearts that long for solace, even at the cost of bodily integrity, surely true kindness is to offer them truth and a way out. Surely it is also the responsibility of every serious adult to protect all naive youth from being sucked into the quicksand of fantasy and identity confusion, rather than pushing them further in.

We can be grateful that Rep. Lear has the courage to offer protection for the inexperience of youth, and to speak for common sense, truth, and reality, despite knowing that she will face an onslaught of invective from misguided saviors, as Mr. Marconi has so well illustrated.

Deborah K. Guebert

Delaware