Program to focus on old school

Pictured is the former Girls Industrial Home, which was located on Dublin Road. Courtesy | DCHS

Delaware County Historical Society volunteer Beverly Larson will discuss the history of the facility most recently known as Riverview Juvenile Correctional Facility, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at The Barn, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware.

A five-member board of trustees purchased a former resort known as the Ohio White Sulphur Springs Resort, 18 miles north of Columbus, and the first six girls were admitted to the State Reform and Industrial School for Girls in 1869. The Dublin Road facility was renamed often over the years. It previously was known as the Girls Industrial School, the Girls Industrial Home and Scioto Village.

The school’s original purpose was “the reformation of exposed, helpless, evil disposed, and vicious girls.” The term “incorrigible” was added in 1878.

After a fire destroyed several of the buildings in 1874, the State of Ohio rebuilt the destroyed structures and, over the years, added several additional buildings. By the turn of the century, the home had 11 buildings, including eight cottages housing 40 to 50 girls each. Renowned architect Frank Packard designed some of the buildings.

The girls who lived there performed domestic chores and learned various vocational trades, including basket-making, music, sewing and stenography. The girls also attended school, where they studied reading, writing, spelling, arithmetic, geography, literature and U.S. history.

In the 1960s, the home became part of the Ohio Youth Commission. The Department of Youth Services took over in 1981.

Larson lived near the school for 10 years, and her mother worked in the business office.

The program is free. Donations will be accepted. Tickets may be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/938641932287?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, visit www.delawareohiohistory.org.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including the Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead Museum, the Millworker Cottage, and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.