Section Line Road set to close; ODOT to discuss US 23

In recent days, the City of Delaware has released information on an upcoming project that will shut down a portion of Section Line Road along with information from the Ohio Department of Transportation in regards to meetings being held to discuss the Route 23 Connect Study.

On Thursday, the City announced the Sawmill Parkway extension/Section Line Road roundabout project has progressed to the point where Section Line Road will close for 45 days starting on July 22 to allow for the construction of a roundabout intersection at the Sawmill Parkway extension.

“The closure will be between Pittsburgh Drive and U.S. 42. The detour route for through-traffic includes Pittsburgh Drive, London Road, and U.S. 42. Quarry access will be maintained from the south. Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 13,” a news release states. “The intersection work is the final phase of the project that extends Sawmill Parkway 3,200 feet to Section Line Road. The work will complete a key transportation corridor and enhance the economic base of the City of Delaware. Nearly 300 acres of industrial space are now available, including the new Sawmill Pointe Business Park.”

In a separate news release on Wednesday, the City shared information concerning ODOT’s Route 23 Connect Study, which focuses on U.S. 23 between I-270 and Waldo.

With the city located within the study area, the city shared the upcoming schedule for six in-person meetings and two online sessions scheduled for next month.

• In-person meetings 1 & 2 will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, North Carolina Building, 100 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center.

• In-person meetings 3 & 4 will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Ag Building, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware.

• In-person meetings 5 & 6 will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Brookshire Event Venue, 405 Greif Parkway, Delaware.

“The meetings will be hosted in an open-house format with no formal presentation,” a release from the City states. “The same information will be available at all in-person meetings.”

As for the online Q&As, session 1 will take place at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and session 2 will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. To take part, visit publicinput.com/23Connect or join by phone at (855) 925-2801, code: 4637.

“A brief presentation will be given at the beginning of each online session,” the release states. “Following this presentation, the project team will answer questions from the public.”

For more information on the study, visit information https://publicinput.com/23connect#tab-44818.

Information for this story was provided by the City of Delaware.