Administrator granted authority The former County Engineer’s Office at 50 Channing St. is currently empty. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

The Board of Commissioners of Delaware County met in regular session on April 29, passing a resolution to delegate authority to the county administrator “in the event of a disaster or emergency.”

If the county administrator is unavailable, the deputy administrator/director of administrative services would be given authority. Tracie Davies is the county administrator; the deputy administrators are Aric Hochstettler and Dawn Huston.

Also at that meeting, the commissioners said the property it owns at 50 Channing St., Delaware, “is not needed for public use and has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Delaware County Finance Authority for redevelopment of the property in the best interest of Delaware County and the surrounding community,” minutes for the meeting said.

On May 2, the commissioners approved a public safety training agreement between the City of Westerville and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for sending cadets to the Westerville Police Academy. Westerville police officers have said they established their own academy to train prospective candidates to their standards, and other local community law enforcement has used the academy for their recruits as well. The tuition fees are $4,750 per recruit, and there would be two recruits.

In another resolution, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office and Flock Services “for software and hardware for capturing audio, video, image, and recording data and provide notifications.” The commissioners also approved the trade-in/purchase of five new John Deere lawnmowers at a total of $45,727.65. Eleven pieces of property will also be sold by internet auction. Lastly, it was said about 270 people attended the State of the County event, held at the end of April at the Columbus Zoo.

The May 6 meeting had the commissioners ruling to cancel some sessions from June to October. There would still be at least one session per week. From June 18-26 and Sept. 27-Oct. 6, the county administrator will “perform certain duties of the board necessary for continued efficient operation of county government.”

Commissioners are Jeff Benton, Barb Lewis and Gary Merrell. They typically meet twice weekly mornings in The Historic Courthouse, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware. Jennifer Walraven is clerk to the commissioners.

