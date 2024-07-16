Concerts return to Gallant Woods Park

SUNBURY — Celebrate music through the decades as Preservation Parks kicks off its 15th year of Thursday evening concerts at Gallant Woods Park, 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware. The “music through the decades” theme commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the park district, with new and returning musicians. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Grab your friends, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy the comforts of a summer evening with music in the park. Bring a picnic or treat yourself to dinner from a local food truck and snow cones and popcorn served up by Preservation Parks’ volunteers.

Preservation Parks Division of Park Police will once again be supporting the local M.A.S.H. Pantry (Military and Service Heroes) with a drive for non-perishable food, personal care items and household supplies.

Weather updates will be posted on the Summer Concert Series page under Programs & Events on the website and on the Preservation Parks of Delaware County Facebook page.

Upcoming schedule:

• July 18 – Delaware Community Concert Band (Big Band, 60’s and so much more!); Food truck: The Tasty Good

• July 25 – The Big Badd (Pop, Rock, & 2000’s Funk); Food truck: Frida’s

• Aug. 1 – Z-Sharp Big Band (Big Band); Food truck: Commander and Cheese

• Aug. 8 – Spittin’ Image (Comedy Duo 70’s & 80’s Tunes); Food truck: Tacomania

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.