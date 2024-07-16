Five Bishops, men’s basketball team honored by NABC

Five Ohio Wesleyan University men’s basketball players received NABC Honors Court recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, it was announced by the NABC.

Junior guard Henry Hinkle, senior post Cole Metzler, senior wing Reece Mitchell, junior guard Ryan Smudz, and junior wing Landon Turnbull were named to the NABC Honors Court.

Hinkle, an Olentangy Liberty graduate, majors in business administration, Metzler majors in business administration, Mitchell majors in business administration, Smudz, who graduated from Delaware Hayes, majors in finance, and Turnbull majors in inclusive elementary education.

To be named to the NABC Honors Court, one must be a junior, a senior, or graduate student and a varsity men’s basketball player, and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the academic year. More than 2,100 men’s basketball players across all divisions were recognized.

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team also was recognized by the NABC, receiving a Team Academic Excellence Award. The Battling Bishops were one of more than 360 men’s basketball teams from all divisions to receive Team Academic Excellence Awards for the 2023-24 season.

In order to receive the Team Academic Excellence Award, a program must achieve a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the previous season. Each institution must count the grade-point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the previous season in all NCAA divisions, all NAIA divisions, and all 2-year colleges with a full-time NABC member coach.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.