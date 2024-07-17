BV Board approves bond issue for November ballot

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education formally approved the final resolution required to place a 4.46-mill bond levy on the upcoming November ballot in order to build a new high school.

The board met for its regular meeting on July 10 and voted for a final time to send the bond issue to the Delaware County Board of Elections for placement on the Nov. 5 ballot. According to the issue’s ballot language, it would cost $156 per $100,000 of valuation, if passed.

The bond issue has been discussed since last fall and, if passed, will provide the district with the funds to build a new 1,200-student high school at the location of the current bus garage. The district’s plan would be to convert the current high school to a middle school for seventh and eighth grade students, and convert Buckeye Valley Middle School to an intermediate school for fifth and sixth grade students. The plan aims to deal with overcrowding at Buckeye Valley West and mitigate projected increases in enrollment.

At the board’s May meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Froehlich said the new high school could be reconfigured in the future to have the capacity for 1,800 students and potential for expansion, as needs arise. The proposed school would add a variety of spaces, including classrooms, two additional gyms, a new auditorium, a new field house, a synthetic practice field behind the middle school and a wrestling room.

In May, the board authorized Treasurer Kelly Ziegler to begin the process of placing the issue on the ballot and approved a resolution in June that declared the necessity of a bond issue.

The board discussed the bond issue at the July 10 meeting, and Board President Donald Dicke said this would be the final board action related to getting the bond issue on the ballot.

“This is it,” Dicke said.

Board member April Scowden said the growth the district is forecasting is about to arrive.

“If we don’t act now we will be in trouble,” Scowden said. “It’s here. I’m concerned. It’s important to me that we (look at the options for land) … and go forward with this because we’re going to need it.”

According to the board’s resolution, the issue will appear on the ballot in relevant parts of Delaware, Marion, Morrow and Union counties.

Superintendent Dr. Ric Stranges said the district is “tightening belts” to be able to contribute funds to project.

After some discussion, the four board members in attendance voted unanimously to approve placing the bond issue on the ballot. Board member Tom Ailabouni was not present at the meeting.

Ziegler said she will take the issue to the Delaware County Board of Elections, which has already certified the millage, ahead of the August deadline.

If passed, collection for the levy would begin in January 2025.

The board will meet next on Aug. 21.

