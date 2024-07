Delaware County Property Transfers

1016 Boulder Dr, Delaware, Pinette, Matthew Vincent & Katelyn Marie To: Kuntz, Stephanie & Gibbs, Kerry, $450,000

583 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kulkarni, Santosh & Joshi, Gayatri, $993,666

4404 Marilyn Dr, Lewis Center, Mcgill, Christina M & Daniel M To: Wolf, Alyssa & Arthur, $449,900

3925 Moors Edge Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Shetty, Sampath Rathnakar & Palika, Shiriyara, $607,342

496 Blues Creek Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Abulaban, Helmi & Alhasan, Rima, $567,171

3880 Foresta Grand Dr, Powell, Breading, Deanna & Mark Alan To: Melaragno, Nicholas A Trustee, $460,000

239 Wagon Trl, Powell, Myneni, Lavanya & Kalvala, Sumant To: Barry, Mark A Jr, $492,900

6951 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Snyder, Rebecca, $369,900

1595 Shale Run Dr, Delaware, Mcknight, Kevin R & Deborah L To: Saravanan, Sandhya & Solayappan, Annamalai Arun, $835,000

788 Patch Reef Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

7071 Sherbrook Dr, Westerville, Rangi, Taranjit S & Rajinder K To: Boparai, Sarbjit, $351,800

5780 Whispering Ridge Dr, Galena, Budd, Travis M & Nicole, Ting To: Taylor, Kaitlyn & Matthew, $660,000

38 Scarlett Dr, Delaware, Valiant, Timothy J To: Contreras, Jennifer L & Callan J, $442,000

6200 Champions Dr, Westerville, Jones, Christine L To: Clum, Suk Cha, $550,000

149 Morris Ct, Powell, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Hinze, Keith & Elyse S, $751,125

5948 Ludwig St, Powell, Epcon Hyatts Llc To: Basel, Steven Fatih & Jean Ann, $557,355

6660 Trinity Mist Way, Delaware, Epcon Properties Inc To: Rose, Anita M, $629,900

95 Solstice Rd, Delaware, Brummer, Robert & Sandra To: Norz, Christopher Scott Trustee, $562,500

26 Watson Way, Powell, Us Bank Trust Trustee To: Hunter, Joel & Brittany, $510,000

8792 Linksway Dr, Powell, Lelonek, Joseph D Successor Trustee To: Krajcovic, Daniel & Karen, $381,000