District hires new food service director Students participating in Delaware City Schools’ open gym huddle between basketball games Tuesday. Submitted photo

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday hired a new food service director and ordered the purchase of a new truck to haul band equipment.

Meeting in the Willis Education Center, the board approved the employment of David K. Drennen as the district’s new food service director. Executive Director of Human and Material Resources Jerry Stewart said Drennen has experience overseeing Meals on Wheels in several central Ohio counties and is a Delaware resident.

“He is very, very excited to be serving here in his home community,” Stewart said. “We’re excited about his excitement, his energy, and keeping the momentum moving forward in the food service program in 2024-2025.”

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the district is working through several minor projects at Woodward Elementary and Conger Elementary and said the bathroom renovations at Carlisle Elementary are underway and are expected to be completed before the start of the school year.

Stewart said the board will be approving a $74,757 purchase of a new service truck from Byers Chevrolet, LCC. The one-ton pickup truck will be used to pull the band trailer and will be fitted with a plow for use during the winter months, Sherman said, adding the truck’s smaller size compared to the box truck that previously hauled the band equipment will also make it easier to navigate tight spaces.

The board also approved an overnight field trip for the cross country team to attend a camp in Lakeside, Ohio, from Aug. 1-3.

The board approved a number of resignations, including Natalie Flahive, a second-grade teacher at Schultz Elementary; Danielle Osentoski, an intervention specialist at Dempsey Middle School; Kevin Sharick, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Doreen VanHoose, a kindergartener at Schultz; Ryan Wallace, a STEM/career exploration teacher at Hayes; Danielle Seery, an education assistant at Conger; and Brittany Taynor, an educational assistant at Dempsey.

The board also approved several employments, including that of Melissa Baughn, a fifth grade teacher at Schultz; Tabitha Cook, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Camryn DeCarlo, an intervention specialist at Woodward Elementary; Audrey Mungovan, a learning support teacher at Smith Elementary; Jerrica Dawson, an educational assistant at Conger; Kathleen Gronwall, an educational assistant at Conger; Adrianah Melvin, an educational assistant at Dempsey; and Gretchen Stranges, an educational assistant at Conger.

The board will meet next on Aug. 5 for their final meeting before the start of the 2024-2025 school year on Aug. 14. New student board member Greta Walraven will be sworn in at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.