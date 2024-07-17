Great deals to be had in Delaware County

Fowles

Yesterday and today folks across the nation were celebrating a new and perhaps unknown holiday. No, not Guinea Pig Appreciation Day (July 16). Also not Peach Ice Cream Day (July 17). While I do appreciate guinea pigs and will gladly eat peach ice cream any time, I’m talking about Amazon Prime Days.

Much like the Black Friday holidays of yesterday (did anyone else get up at 3 a.m. to get their hands on the best deals?), Prime Days boast free delivery, exclusive deals, and much more for Amazon Prime members. While the deals can be notable and the delivery is almost instantaneous, I would be remiss if I didn’t compare what Amazon boasts to what we have in our own small communities – especially our libraries.

Delaware County residents have a special membership, too, with their Delaware County District Library card. In fact, any state of Ohio resident can register for a library card at DCDL because we share resources all over the state and are funded, in part, by the Public Library Fund. Anyone can begin the process to get their free library card by visiting www.delawarelibrary.org/librarycard.

If the Amazon lure of books at your fingertips (or tablets or earbuds) is intriguing, you’ll be happy to know that your public library also has digital books on demand. To satisfy your need for immediate book gratification, I recommend downloading the Hoopla app and linking it to your library card. Hoopla allows users to check out digital books, comics, music, movies and TV from its robust database on demand. Libby is another app, powered by OverDrive, that easily connects to your library card and allows for immediate digital access. While some popular books will still have the normal wait times that go with new books at a public library, it’s easy to set the filter to “Available Now” and get some books on your shelf to hold you over until the new ones arrive.

When you check out a digital book from the library, the rush of satisfaction that you snagged a great deal, got it immediately, and supported your local library in the process may be even more exhilarating than seeing another smiling package delivered to your front doorstep. If you still need some retail therapy, try shopping in your town’s downtown storefronts or visit a local farmers market this weekend. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Here’s what’s new on our shelves at DCDL in the romance genre this month.

• “Birding With Benefits” by Sarah T. Dubb. As part of her ongoing post-divorce quest to embrace new experiences, 42-year-old Celeste Johanssen agrees to partner with quiet birder John for the Arizona Ornithological Society’s annual birdwatching competition. This heartfelt, upbeat debut boasts mature leads, a well-drawn supporting cast, and plenty of authentic birding details.

• “Looking for Love in All the Haunted Places” by Claire Kann. Black, asexual psychic Lucky Hart joins paranormal investigation show The Caretaker, and finds herself unexpectedly drawn to producer Maverick Phillips while filming on location at Virginia’s haunted Hennessee House.

• “Better Left Unsent” by Lia Louis. Receptionist Millie Chandler uses the “drafts” folder of her email to express all the things she can’t say to the people in her life, from her obnoxious boss to her annoying coworkers to the ex-boyfriend who broke her heart. When a server outage results in every single email being sent, Millie is sure her life is over – until she finds an unlikely ally in her work crush, Jack.

• “Here For the Wrong Reasons” by Annabel Paulsen. Hoping to find “the one,” Montana rodeo queen Krystin becomes a contestant on the popular reality show Hopelessly Devoted, vying with dozens of women for the heart of bachelor Josh. Yet Krystin can’t stop thinking about fellow contestant Lauren, an influencer who’s only on the show to boost her follower count.

• “A Gamble at Sunset” by Vanessa Riley. Wallflower Georgina Wilcox impulsively kisses composer Lord Mark Sebastian, then reluctantly agrees to a fake engagement to save her reputation and avoid damaging her sisters’ prospects. This series opener by author Vanessa Riley “renders the Regency in living color, with impressive historical detail and an admirably diverse cast” (Publishers Weekly).

• “Pardon My Frenchie” by Farrah Rochon. Ashanti Wright, owner of doggy daycare Barkington Palace, would rather have nothing to do with dog-averse Thaddeus Sims, who just bought the building she needs to expand her business (how dare he!). But Ashanti’s French bulldog, Duchess, and Thaddeus’ grandmother’s poodle, Puddin’, have other plans.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!