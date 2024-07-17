Letter: Appreciating all of the world’s variations

In Deb Guebert’s letter of Saturday, July 13, she explains how, scientifically, “every cell” of the human body is gender-specific, and everyone was happy for “thousands of years.” Then people like Tony Marconi came along and stirred the pot.

(I wonder if Guebert is as respectful of science when the topic is climate change?)

As Guebert says, the growth of a human embryo is both science and a miracle. Most embryos develop brains that learn, think, calculate and retain information and memories – incredible organs indeed. Most embryos also grow every other organ perfectly. They have 10 fingers, 10 toes, two eyes – the lot.

But not all. As miraculous as gestation is, some newborns are not among the “most.” Some have disabilities involving their brains, some have other differences. If we are to appreciate the “intricate beauty of the natural world,” as Guebert says, we must appreciate all of the world’s variations.

I’m sure Guebert would agree that people born with differences should be helped and encouraged to lead fulfilling lives. They should not be categorized as “tormented souls.” The label “victims of early abuse” disparages both the people themselves and those who love them.

Some people are born with six fingers; they aren’t “wounded.” Others are born with brains and minds that don’t match their physical selves. About 5.6 million people in this country alone are “intersex,” meaning born with genitals not easily identified as “M” or “F” (NBC News, July 2023). The body and the mind are miracles, whether you attribute the miracle to God, nature or oatmeal. But even miracles aren’t always exactly the same.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, nonbinary and transgender people have always been with us. For too long, they hid in the shadows, lived away from those who would shun them or led secret lives. Women have ridden off to war as men. Men have dressed and lived as women.

People are glorious, various, vivid and beautiful because we aren’t all the same. Those who find it impossible to celebrate and love humans for their differences might try leaving the people they reject alone. Go about your business. You probably can live your life without knowing even one nonbinary or transgender person. It’s a narrow existence, but if that’s what you want, it can be yours. Just don’t impose your limitations on the rest of us in the name of charity.

Margo Bartlett

Delaware