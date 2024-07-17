Magazine lists OWU among nation’s best

Money magazine features Ohio Wesleyan among the nation’s 2024 Best Colleges, a list that includes fewer than a third of all U.S. public and private nonprofit colleges and universities. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

Money magazine has selected Ohio Wesleyan University as one of the “Best Colleges in America 2024,” noting that OWU provides financial aid to 100% of students and that they graduate to enjoy early career earnings of more than $53,500 a year.

Money based its selections on an analysis of 25 factors examining each school’s quality, affordability, and graduate outcomes.

“College costs remain one of the primary reasons students choose not to attend college or struggle to graduate once they do,” Money.com editor Kaitlin Mulhere said in announcing the 2024 Best Colleges list. “To help families make informed decisions about where to spend their tuition dollars, Money’s latest Best Colleges offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges, focusing on affordability and student outcomes.”

Money started its review with a list of 2,400 public and private nonprofit colleges and then winnowed down the list to 745, fewer than a third of the nation’s leading institutions of higher education.

In determining which schools earned the Best Colleges designation, Money collaborated with Witlytic to explore:

• Quality of education (30% of a college’s score), including graduation rates, peer quality, and instructor access.

• Affordability (40%) including net price, debt, and ability to repay debt.

• Outcomes (30%), including earnings 10 years after college entry, earnings adjusted for majors, and economic mobility index.

Based on its analysis, the average Ohio Wesleyan student graduates in 4.1 years and sees early career earnings of $53,520. Practically every OWU student receives financial aid, and, on average, the university meets 89% of their need. An additional 27% receive merit grants in recognition of their academic success, with the average merit grant totaling $32,410 per year.

In April, Ohio Wesleyan also announced the Delaware County Promise program – which allows students from Delaware County who meet its financial and academic criteria to attend OWU tuition-free.

Learn more about Money’s new Best Colleges rankings at https://money.com/best-colleges and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan, including the Delaware County Promise, at www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.