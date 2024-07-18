Artist grant invests locally

Pictured is Jessica Garrett’s photo “Harvesting Hope: Finding Resilience in the Rainbow,” which is currently on display at Boardman Arts Park in Delaware. Courtesy | Main Street Delaware

As we head into the summer season, 12 new photographs can now be found displayed on William Street at Boardman Arts Park. Among them, two of the photos celebrate the intersection of art, local agriculture, diversity, and Appalachian heritage. Viewers will find these alongside other winning photographs now displayed from the Diversity in Delaware Photography Contest generously funded by the Ohio Arts Council’s Art Rise Grant.

“Not only have we been able to add more beauty to our town, but the investment in local artists and business owners is further enhancing our Delaware community as it is passed onto another organization,” said Roxanne Amidon, executive director of Boardman Arts Park.

Small business owners Sara Ward and Jess Garrett of Lily and Thyme were honored to have their winning photographs selected. Just down from Boardman Arts Park, you can find them vending at the Delaware Farmer’s Market with their signature “cocktails for a cause” kits, dried floral bouquets, handmade art, heirloom vegetables, and herbs.

“Community support is central to our small business and we’re happy to reinvest our award dollars in Main Street Delaware to support their mission of keeping this town vibrant,” said Garrett.

Main Street Delaware Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26. Courtney Hendershot, Main Street Delaware’s executive director, is happy to welcome over 60 vendors to market this year. “Delaware’s economic development is a group effort and our entire community benefits when we support small businesses,” said Hendershot.

For more information about each of these organizations, please visit their sites below:

Boardman Arts Park — www.boardmanartspark.org

Lily and Thyme — www.lilynthyme.com

Main Street Delaware — www.mainstreetdelaware.com

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.