Fire, police committees meet in Genoa Twp.

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township’s Police Advisory Committee had its first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 10.

“The committee discussed the purpose and goals of the Police Advisory Committee, as well as the expectations that everyone has for it going forward,” minutes said. “This is primarily an ‘advisory’ committee who acts as a sounding board for the community. We need to raise some of the community’s concerns (i.e. house checks, increased taxes, etc.).”

The next meeting was on March 13. Among other matters, the boundaries between Genoa Township and the City of Westerville were discussed.

“There are some areas on the south end where it can get a little confusing,” minutes said. “For example, Genoa responds to the Kroger, but Westerville patrols both Maxtown (Road) and Route 3.”

Chief James McMillin and Trustee Mark Antonetz are present at the meetings, which are held at the Police Station, 6921 Big Walnut Road, Galena. The committee consists of Chair Dan Edwards, Vice Chair Mark Meador, Secretary Kevin Hankins, Melanie Amato, Philip Binkley, Jedidiah Bressman, Chuck Carroll, Tobias Gordon, Aime Haley, Brad Houston (who announced his resignation), Pat Kellum, James Randas, Donald Schwind.

Genoa also has a Fire/Rescue/EMS Citizen Advisory Committee, which met on March 5. Members were updated on a fire that burned down a barn on Plumb Road. It was due to an electrical failure. “There were no injuries, but some animals were lost in the fire,” minutes said.

Committee members include Vice Chair Chris Chesson, Tracy Damschroder, Jeff Gale, Fred Johnson, Duane Knauer, Chair John McHale, Frank Michell, Tom Munley, George Schultz and Tammy Sroufe. Trustee Connie Goodman and Fire Chief Joe Ponzi also attend. Meetings are held in the Genoa Township Fire Station, 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena.

The Genoa Township Trustees are Chairperson Renee Vaughan, Vice Chair Mark W. Antonetz, and Connie M. Goodman. Also attending the meetings are Fiscal Officer Patrick M. Myers; Assistant Fiscal Officer/HR Donna Batten; Deputy Director Roads, Buildings and Grounds and Parks Lauren Fitzpatrick; Director of Roads, Buildings and Grounds and Parks Bob Mathews; Police Chief Jim McMillin; Fire Chief Joe Ponzi; Director of Zoning and Development Joe Shafer, Township Administrator Paul Wise; and Director of Communications Leslie Strader.

Genoa’s Zoning Commission consists of Jean-Sebastien Bernaert, alternate Bill Graver, Stewart James, David Leff, Matt Teismann, Chip Welch and alternate Ryan Wester. Genoa’s Board of Zoning Appeals consists of Bob DeRose, Paul Hanson, Mark Harmon, Mark Phillips, Teresa Yu, and alternates Mark Campanella and Jerrad Christian. Deputy Zoning Inspector Susan Dorsch is the BZA staff representative.

The Township Hall is at 5111 S. Old 3C Highway, Westerville. For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com (website), Genoa Township (Facebook), Genoa Township (YouTube).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.