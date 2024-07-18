Grants available for lead abatement

Delaware County is now accepting applications for a grant program that will help qualified homeowners replace wood windows and doors that may be a source of lead contamination. The Lead Safe Ohio Grant Program provides up to $50,000 per home to remove wood window assemblies and wood exterior door assemblies and replace them with new vinyl windows and steel/fiberglass doors.

“The applicant must be the owner and occupant of the house they’re applying for and meet income and a few other eligibility requirements,” said Justin Nahvi, the Delaware County Commissioners’ director of finance managing the program for the county. The funds are available from the Ohio Department of Development.

The income eligibility standards range from $57,900 for a one-person household to $109,100 for an eight-person household. Applications, which are available at co.delaware.oh.us/delco-lead-safe/, will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until all available grant funds are allotted.

Assistance in completing the application is available. For more information, interested parties can go to co.delaware.oh.us/delco-lead-safe/ or email [email protected].

For more information about Lead Safe Ohio, go to development.ohio.gov/community/housing-and-homelessness/lead-safe-ohio-program.

Submitted by Delaware County.