Murphy, Keller shine as summer tourney rolls on

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association rolled into Valley View this week for its seventh stop of the summer.

Maura Murphy stole the show, winning the oldest division on the girls’ side with a tournament-low 71. She birdied her first hole of the day and picked up a bogey on her second. After that, she was as consistent as they come.

One hole later, she birdied a the par-five fifth before picking up another stroke before the turn.

Madison Gray nabbed runner-up honors with a 82 while Maddie Murphy finished third with an 84.

Logan Keller took top honors in the oldest boys division, finishing with an even-par 72. He pared each of the first seven holes and collected a pair of birdies on the back nine on the way to his five-stroke win.

Hayden Foltz and Henry Terry tied for second with 77s while Nathan McMullen and Matt Ralph smoothed out the top five with 78s.

Liam Rhea and Sam Snyder shared the lead in the younger division, both closing with 88s, while Walter Laudeman secured an 88 to round out the top three.