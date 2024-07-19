Bishops’ Amacher voted to Academic All-America teams

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Spencer Amacher was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America men’s at-large teams, it was announced this week.

Amacher, an attacker on the Battling Bishop men’s lacrosse team, was a first-team Academic All-America selection. Amacher was a third-team Academic All-America selection in 2023, becoming the first Ohio Wesleyan men’s lacrosse player to receive Academic All-America recognition.

Amacher tied for second on the Battling Bishops in scoring with 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points this season. He ranked seventh in the North Coast Athletic Conference in assists per game (1.38) and 18th in points per game (2.92). Amacher majors in biochemistry.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and meet high athletic standards.

VOLLEYBALL

The Ohio Wesleyan University volleyball team received the Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, it was announced by the AVCA.

To receive the Team Academic Award, a team must maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. More than 1400 collegiate and high school volleyball teams were recognized by the AVCA.

The 2023-24 academic year marks the fifth consecutive year in which the Battling Bishops received the Team Academic Award.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.