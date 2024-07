Delaware County Property Transfers

545 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Sangam, Swethan Goud & Rachala Keerthana, $904,321

1173 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Urbanksi, Corey B & Huguenard, Meredith T, $796,602

739 Taylor Ct, Delaware, Wasmund, Crystal R & Bragg, Scott L To: Laemmle, Brian Kenneth & Shannon R, $405,000

5748 Royal Lytham , Dublin, Deree, Hendricus G & Frances R To: Schultz, Griffin, $850,000

121 W Central Ave, Delaware, Spalt, Tyler & Carmen To: Sutton, Logan A, $355,000

200 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Prathi, Naga Venkata Mukunda Sunil & Kesavareddy, Swathi Reddy, $603,255

492 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Poole, Todd Levin & Diebler, Audrey Kathleen Co Trustees, $507,625

5568 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Kenric Constructions Inc To: Feucht, Cory & Maggie, $1,050,000

16131 Needles Rd, Johnstown, Marvin, Brian M & Susan K To: Graves, Ronald Riley Jr & Lucia, $510,000

5700 Coventry Ct, Lewis Center, Darding, Michael Anthony & Brady Susan B To: Antil, Anu & Kumar, Yogesh, $610,000

2818 Bean-Oller Rd, Delaware, Maul, Ashley R & Errol T To: Trucco, Mitchell A & Jacqueline, $1,370,000

27 Glengary Dr, Delaware, Skinner, Bob & Diane To: Flatt, Leah & Manges, Erin, $354,900

7090 Sanders Way, Westerville, Hansen, Robert M To: Moka, Justin, $460,000

5744 North Rd, Lewis Center, Nr Properties Real Estate Management Llc To: Paplaczyk, Thomas J & Deanne G, $385,000

75 Valley Run Dr, Powell, Bashore, Michael & Joanne To: Murphy, Nicholas & Liana, $700,000

9478 Creighton Dr, Powell, Reilly, Richard J & Regina T Albert To: Parobek, James S Jr & Susan E, $785,000

7572 Augusta Woods Ter, Westerville, Snowden, Gary K & Sherry L To: Mcknight, Todd & Megan, $1,425,000

2342 Pleasant Colony Dr, Lewis Center, Braunstein, Jennifer L & Brian D To: Benlemlih, Ali & Rhizlane C, $570,000

13699 Center Village Rd, Galena, River Community Church To: Ciminello Land Co Llc, $240,000

7945 Genova Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Protus, Bridget M & Seth L, $977,000

2905 Jamestown Dr, Powell, Vukovic, Marko & Ashley S To: Wang, Yunrui & Li Kai, $497,000