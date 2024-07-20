Stewart ‘honored’ to lead Carlisle

New Carlisle Elementary School Principal Julie Stewart poses outside the school Thursday afternoon. Stewart joined the district last month after 29 years at Lima City Schools. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Julie Stewart will begin her 30th year in education this August when she steps into the role of principal at Carlisle Elementary School in Delaware.

Stewart joins the district after 29 years at Lima City Schools where she spent 13 years teaching elementary school and 16 years as a principal. Stewart was hired by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education in June to replace former Carlisle Principal Paula Vertikoff, who left at the end of the school year.

Stewart said Thursday she was drawn to Delaware because of the community and because of the first impressions made by Superintendent Heidi Kegley and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Misty Swanger.

“I absolutely love the community,” Stewart said. “When I was interviewed by the superintendent and assistant superintendent, I immediately took to their personalities. I just love that whole sense of community and pride and was like, ‘I want to be here.’ I’m very grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity.”

Stewart said she considers herself a “very strong instructional leader” and said she believes she can continue to uphold the standards at Carlisle.

“I bring that leadership with instruction,” she said. “I also bring being able to have those connections and forming and maintaining strong relationships. I think I’ll continue to add to the family climate and culture. I have a lot of excitement, enthusiasm and passion. (I put) kids first at all times. I also have very high expectations. At Delaware City Schools the vision is to have that excellence, and I believe I can continue to grow our excellence and traditions.”

Stewart said she is looking forward to forming bonds with staff, students, and families at Carlisle. She added she has already reached out to staff and teachers at Carlisle to encourage them to meet with her individually to get to know them better before the start of the school year.

“I’m all about relationships,” Stewart said. “Relationships, for me, is the key. … With all the staff, parents, students, the community … I’ve worked on learning the curriculum and all about Delaware City Schools. I’m getting everything organized and learning about all parts of the school. I want to build that background knowledge and build those relationships and really have that knowledge about Delaware City Schools and the community.”

Stewart said her impression of the school and district so far is that it has a “family culture and atmosphere.”

“Every single staff member that I have met has absolutely loved Delaware,” Stewart said. “They really talk about Delaware truly being a family. I can really see that we are a ‘Pacer family.’ The staff members love being at Carlisle. They talk about the family atmosphere, the great families, and the great students, so my impression is that there’s really positive relationships here and it’s just such a family culture and climate. … Everyone has made me feel so welcomed. Everyone has been so supportive in this district.”

Stewart said she is “really excited” to start at Carlisle and to be part of the community.

“This is the first summer that I’m like ‘I’m ready for the summer to be over,’” Stewart said. “I am super excited to meet all the families, to meet the students. … I’m really excited to be an active part of the community. I keep hearing about First Fridays, the farmers market, and The Little Brown Jug and all the community events. I’m really excited to take part in that. I just can’t wait. I’m honored to serve the community and be here to serve Delaware City Schools.”

The 2024-2025 school year begins on Aug. 14.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.