Trenton Township prepares annexation Q&A

SUNBURY — Trenton Township held a community meeting on April 10 to discuss annexation. Officials later put together a question-and-answer guide to accompany the presentation.

Threats for annexation into Sunbury has led the township to engage with property owners neighboring the city and look into slowing down annexation.

“The Township is also working on implementing a TIF (tax increment financing) district to disincentivize annexation,” the township said. “The Township will also be working in the near future to identify partners and potentially implement additional tools to protect the Township. Previously, Trenton Township was not experiencing significant growth. Developments such as Intel have led the Township to investigate different economic development tools. Now, with the increased growth pressure, the Township is working to create a TIF district as soon as possible.”

Those tools could also include a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) or a Cooperative Economic Development Agreement (CEDA). Partnerships and economic development tools may be used in the southeast on County Line Road.

Yes, there is a roundabout planned for state Route 37 and County Line Road.

There has also been much talk about the work taking place on SR 37.

“ODOT is conducting a State Route 37 Corridor Study to identify and evaluate options along S.R. 37 between the City of Delaware and S.R. 161,” the township said. “This study will focus on improvements that are feasible within a 10-year timeframe. The recommendations of this plan are expected in early 2025.”

The township concluded the 18 questions by saying there will be more community meetings.

There was a trustees meeting on April 3, where the trio were told Hartford Road would be closed for six weeks to install a box culvert.

Jeff Kinnell, mayor of Galena, attended the June 5 meeting to discuss that village’s mission statement. The trustees also said the township’s updated comprehensive plan will address solar farms. The trustees approved sending letters regarding the TIF to “Big Walnut Schools, Northridge Local Schools, Career and Technical Educational Center of Licking County, and Delaware Area Career Center,” minutes said. Mid-Ohio Paving was awarded the contract chip and fog seal of 7.5 miles of township roads.

A special meeting was held on June 22, where the trustees voted to be excluded from the Community Development Block Grant Program Urban Qualifications, Fiscal Years 2025-2027, effective immediately. The next trustees meeting is Aug. 7.

The Trenton Township trustees are Chair Mark Almendinger, Richard Fisher, Vice Chair Kevin Justice. Keith Barney is road and cemetery supervisor, Mike Dattilo is zoning inspector and Cindy Walton is fiscal officer. They meet the first Wednesdays of the month at the township maintenance and office building, 15495 Hartford Road, Sunbury.

For more information, visit www.trentontwp.com (website), Facebook: Trenton Township, Delaware County, Ohio (Facebook) or trentontwp (Instagram).

