Supplies for Scholars begins next week

Volunteers assist attendees at Supplies for Scholars in 2023. The United Way reported last year that the main two days of the 2023 event provided supplies for about 1,200 students. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette A Supplies for Scholars event in 2023. This year’s Supplies for Scholars events will begin next week with the main events being held at Willis Education Center on July 25 and 26. Courtesy | Delaware City Schools

The United Way of Delaware County’s Supplies for Scholars events begin next week and offer free school supplies for students at five locations in the county.

The United Way reports that since the program launched in 2013, the event has served over 16,000 Delaware County students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The United Way reports that over $435,000 of donations have been collected to fill book bags with school supplies.

The main event for Supplies for Scholars will be held on July 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Willis Education Center, located at 74 W. William St., in Delaware, and will continue the next day, July 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The two main event days helped about 1,200 students, the United Way reported in 2023 and estimated they’d serve 2,200 students by the end of the season last year.

The United Way will hold a series of mobile events this year, which includes:

• July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Buckeye Valley East Elementary School in Ashley.

• July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at General Rosecrans Elementary School in Sunbury.

• July 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Woodward Elementary School in Delaware.

• Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Olentangy Local School’s Administrative Offices in Lewis Center.

“United Way continues to offer Supplies for Scholars to ensure every Delaware County student has the ability to learn with all of the necessary tools,” said Kelsey Fox, the director of housing and community solutions for the United Way of Delaware County. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate back to school time and connect our families with resources, both through United Way and our many partners that support.”

United Way of Delaware County Board Chair Amy Pinnick said there are “so many fulfilling aspects” regarding Supplies for Scholars.

“It is a great opportunity for community members to give back and support students in our local area and the collaboration among multiple groups is inspiring,” Pinnick said. “Whether you attend the main event at Willis or one of the off-site locations, the most fulfilling part of the program for me is seeing the joy on the children’s faces as they shop for their new school supplies. When they hand pick their brand new backpack, it’s like Christmas. They smile, giggle, jump for joy, and wear them with pride. It is a wonderful feeling that carries with you. It is a great way to get these wonderful children off to a good start for the upcoming school year.”

Students 11-years-old and younger must attend with an adult. Adults shopping without children are limited to no more than two backpacks.

More information about the event, including a list of frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs. Registration is closed but walk-ins are welcome at all events, the United Way reports.

