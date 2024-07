Delaware County Property Transfers

7521 Park Bend Ct, Westerville, Schultz, Nathan W & Jaclyn S To: Mubarak, Muhamad Salah, $450,000

3704 Stoneway Pt, Powell, Gollmar, Annemarie To: Barnett, Helen C & Peter M, $365,900

335 Paynes Depot Ct, Powell, Kocher, Jeremy P & Tiffany To: Gilmore, Barron & Anna Krivenko, $530,000

6635 Home Rd, Delaware, Fischbach, Richard E & Amy F To: Stoneburner, Mark A & Catherine E, $805,000

438 Hopewell Dr, Powell, Feldmaier, Matthew E & Chaves, Cinthia M To: Mickley, Nicholas S & Erin K, $682,500

3323 Rustic Trail Dr, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Massengill-Bernardin, Kimberly A, $656,759

5467 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Thompson, Troy A & Petya I, $537,470

3350 Rustic Trail Dr, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Vemuri, Gopi Krishna & Rayala Sireeha, $688,107

5783 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Keil, David William & Paula Milligan, $565,160

5767 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gallegos, Taylor & Erika L, $557,030

785 Bodkin Ln, Galena, Streng, Scott R Trustee To: Ryan, William & Stephanie, $500,000

533 Ruttington Ln, Westerville, Sherrard, Troy B & Roger S To: Erickson, Charles R Trustee, $410,000

73 Oldham Ln, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: White, Kimberly, $368,020

664 Albion Pl, Westerville, Hensel, Alicia To: 664 Albion Place Llc, $229,641

6423 Mission Hills Pl, Westerville, Larrison, Paula D To: Maxwell, Margie, $340,000

23 Weltergon Dr, Delaware, Dietzel, Andrew To: Conerby, Samuel, $355,000

5882 Rothesay Ct, Dublin, Andrews Marie S Trustee To: Hildebrand, Tana & Motta, David, $657,600

1453 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

133 Cameo Woods Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

1592 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, Brahmbhatt, Minesh K & Veenaben & Shreya To: Sandhu, Gurinderbir & Kaur, Babbaljeet, $715,000

1354 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

7980 Ashley Rd, Ashley, Adams, Owen Neil & Teresa Ann To: Necker, Adam C & Necker, Jennifer L, $420,000