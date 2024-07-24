Detour near Point lies ahead for drivers

This map shows a detour motorists can take at Mill Run Crossing. The work zone is shown as a shaded area. Courtesy | City of Delaware

The City of Delaware recently issued a news release alerting residents of a planned road closure this weekend that will affect travel on the east side near Glennwood Commons.

“Mill Run Crossing will be completely closed to all traffic at the U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 intersection for a full weekend from 9 p.m. Friday July 26 through 5 a.m. Monday July 29,” said the City of Delaware in a news release (as well as a post on the Brown Township Delaware Ohio Facebook page). “During the closure, a detour route of U.S. 36 to Glenn Road to Mill Run Crossing can be used to access all roads and properties along Mill Run Crossing.”

A map included in the release shows a work zone below state Route 521 (Kilbourne Road) down past Sheetz and Raising Cane’s. However, driveways for both businesses will remain open.

“Paving along the south side of U.S. 36/S.R. 37 will be taking place soon,” the city said in the release. “Later this summer, 36/37 traffic will switch to the south side of the road so that work can take place on the north side. More information will be provided when this occurs.”

The Point Improvement Project will increase the number of lanes underneath the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge.

“Later this summer the temporary railroad bridge will be constructed,” the city said. “The initial installation of steel girders will require a short-term full closure of U.S. 36/S.R. 37. More information will be provided well in advance of this closure.”

Once the $44.36 million project is completed — possibly in the fall of 2025 — congestion and backups along William Street (U.S. 36) and Central Avenue (S.R. 37) during rush hours should be eased. The city said 25,000 vehicles typically pass under the bridge daily. It is said by 2040 that number could go up to 40,000 vehicles per day. Outgoing City Manager Tom Homan has said traffic at the Point has been a point of contention even when he first began in 1999.

The release concludes by saying, “As a reminder, the City of Delaware has established a project webpage that can be accessed by clicking here or going to www.delawareohio.net/pointproject. The webpage includes a live video feed and project information. Information on this page will be updated, as needed, and updates will also appear on the City’s Access Delaware Facebook page. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].