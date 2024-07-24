Pictured is the new pavilion in Kingston Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette New pavilion opens in township

SUNBURY — The big news in Kingston Township is that the new pavilion next to Township Hall is open.

A ribbon cutting and open house took place on June 22 at the pavilion, 4063 Carters Corner Road, Sunbury. Several age-friendly benches will be part of the pavilion, thanks to a grant from the Delaware Public Health District.

And for residents attending an evening meeting at the hall, they will be able to see better since Table Rock Construction has installed driveway lighting.

Road work in the area is also taking place. The Delaware County Engineer’s Office said on June 26 that North Galena Road in the township’s portion “is now open for travel and the culvert replacement is complete.” In May, the county trimmed back the brush at Clark and Kilbourne roads to improve sightlines.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also did a culvert replacement last month, closing state Route 61 between Monkey Hollow Road and S.R. 656 for two weeks.

“Areas of Blue Church Rd. (north of Wilson to Kilbourne) will be having sections of pavement replaced starting on Tuesday, June 18,” the township posted on Facebook. “Traffic will be maintained during this project.”

“Crews will be working on re-surfacing Twigg-Hupp Rd. starting on Monday, June 17,” said another road work alert. “This work will be done at no cost to the township as this is a remedy for issues related to last summer’s re-surfacing project. Traffic will be maintained throughout the project.”

On June 15, Kingston posted, “Crews are out early this Saturday replacing small sections of roadway along Rosecrans Rd. (between Blue Church and 61) and the Kingston Township portion of Blayney Road. Traffic is being maintained, but it will hold you up if you’re in a hurry.”

There was a Community Clean-Up Weekend in Kingston on April 20-21. Fifty bags of litter and recyclables were collected by 28 participants. Keep Delaware County Beautiful and the Sunbury NAPA Auto Parts supported these efforts, the township posted.

The Kingston Township Board of Trustees met on March 5, where it awarded the farm ground lease to highest bidder Todd and Dylan Etgen for $278/acre for three years.

“Kingston Township has applied for a grant with the Delaware Public Health District to help with the cost of the picnic tables for the new park pavilion,” said the record of proceedings for the meeting.

A special meeting was held on March 12, where a new part-time position for a cleaning person was approved. The April 2 meeting was canceled “due to incoming severe weather.” On April 9, the trustees approved an estimated $33,277.17 for improvements to Clark Road with a berm.

The next meetings were May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 7 (due to election on Nov. 5) and Dec. 3.

The trustees are Chairman Matt Roy, Vice Chairperson Angela Willyerd and William Shively. Greg Roy is fiscal officer. They meet in the Township Hall, 4063 Carters Corner Road, Sunbury.

On April 3, the Kingston Township Zoning Commission held a special meeting. This was an informal presentation by representatives for Del Webb a division of Pulte Homes for a development complementary to Northstar, with 592 lots on 256 acres with a build out of six to nine years and a proposed school site fronting Wilson Road.

“After approximately 20 years, this will finally complete the development of Northstar which takes annexation off the table and prevents the additional development of rental single-family homes,” meeting minutes said.

It was agreed to continue the discussion on May 1.

The Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. quarterly, with subsequent meeting dates of Aug. 7 and Nov. 6. Tom Filbert Chairs the Zoning Commission; Dave Willyerd is the zoning inspector; Bernie Cattrell is the zoning secretary/assistant zoning inspector; Fred Neace heads the township’s roads and maintenance. The Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 7 p.m. on an as-needed basis. The BZA has its next public hearing at 7 p.m. on July 29.

For more information, visit: Kingston Township Sunbury Ohio (Facebook) or kingstontownship.co.delaware.oh.us (website).

