Fowles

Established in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990, Disability Pride Month is celebrated each July to honor those living with disabilities. Disability pride has been described as “accepting and honoring each person’s uniqueness and seeing it as a natural and beautiful part of human diversity.”

The Delaware County District Library is glad to honor the history, achievements, experiences, and struggles of the disability community. Our close relationship with the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) means that our two organizations often partner our resources, programs, and expertise to make sure we’re opening doors for all Delaware County residents.

This fall, the “Buddies, Books, & Bubbles” inclusive storytime will return to the Liberty and Delaware branch libraries. During this storytime for children of all abilities, librarians incorporate a picture schedule, songs with sign language, crafts, and a fun bubble activity in a welcoming and supportive environment for children with and without special needs and their caregivers.

Fall is also an important time in our nation, especially with the upcoming presidential election. All Delaware County District Library locations serve as voter registration sites, and once again DCDL will celebrate National Disability Voting Rights Week (NDVRW) from Sept. 9-13. This nonpartisan movement hosted by the American Association of People with Disabilities and REV UP aims to celebrate advocacy, community and the voices of the disability community as they use their voice at the polls.

This Friday, the Delaware County District Library will celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during our weekly radio show, which airs every Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. on WDLR My 96.7 FM. Chase Waits, DCBDD Director of Communications & Community Engagement, will join DCDL Deputy Director Molly Meyers LaBadie and me as we celebrate the accomplishments of the last 34 years and look ahead at what’s yet to come. Listen live during your commute, at www.my967.net or through the TuneIn free internet radio app.

This week, we invite you to explore the rich and varied stories of Americans with disabilities with a special film collection on Kanopy; all you need to watch is your Library card! Download Kanopy on the App Store and Google Play or stream directly from your Smart TV using a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

• “Jerk” (2019) Tim has cerebral palsy, which means that people judge him, and his crumpled tissue of a body. But usually, they judge him wrongly. Because what they don’t realize is that inside that severely disabled, fragile body is a bit of a jerk. Tim knows he makes people uncomfortable – he does it on purpose. Tim becomes the master of his own downfall and it’s left to his friends Idris, and Ruth, his indifferent care worker, to get him out of all the disastrous situations he gets himself into.

• “The Silent Child” (2017) Inspired by real-life events, this Oscar-winning short follows Libby, a profoundly deaf child nearing her first day at school. Her emotionally distant, overwhelmed mother and workaholic father seek out a quick fix to make their ‘broken’ child more equipped to handle the real world. The short is presented with English subtitles throughout at the request of the filmmakers due to the extensive use of sign language and to make the film fully accessible to deaf audiences.

• “Keep the Change” (2017) When aspiring filmmaker David (Brandon Polansky) is mandated by a judge to attend a social program at the Jewish Community Center, he is sure of one thing: he doesn’t belong there. But when he’s assigned to visit the Brooklyn Bridge with the vivacious Sarah (Samantha Elisofon), sparks fly and his convictions are tested. Under the guise of an off-kilter New York romantic comedy, KEEP THE CHANGE does something quite radical in casting actors with autism to play characters with autism, offering a refreshingly honest portrait of a community seldom depicted on the big screen.

• “ParaGold” (2022) Follows the lives of four Paralympic equestrian hopefuls as they vie for a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Dressage team. The film focuses on Roxy Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, David Botana, and Sydney Collier on their quest to qualify for – and hopefully win – medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Each of the riders has severe physical disabilities, but determination and the bond with their horses propel them to greatness.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!