Former zoo CEO pleads guilty

The former CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, and tampering with records in connection with a conspiracy that investigators say defrauded the zoo of more than $2.29 million.

Tom Stalf, of Ostrander, was the latest of five former zoo employees and executives to reach a plea agreement with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, who prosecuted the case on behalf of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

As part of Stalf’s agreement, he entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony; one count of conspiracy, a second-degree felony; one count of telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; and 12 counts of tampering with records, fourth and fifth-degree felonies.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported Tuesday that Stalf agreed to pay $315,572.65 in criminal restitution to the Columbus Zoo, State of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service. The office added that Stalf also paid $400,000 of restitution in 2021.

Stalf’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 9 .m. He was scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 6 before reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Additionally, Grant Bell, a former zoo purchasing assistant, was charged with one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. His arraignment is July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Sentencing dates have been set for the other three zoo employees who have already reached plea agreements with prosecutors.

Earlier this year, former zoo Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony; one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; 11 counts of tampering with records, ranging from third degree felonies to fifth-degree felonies; three counts of telecommunications fraud, two fourth-degree felonies and one fifth-degree felony; and one count of falsification, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay $676,000 in restitution. He will be sentenced on Sept. 23.

Greg Bell, the former zoo chief financial officer, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony; one count of conspiracy, a second-degree felony; and 12 counts of tampering with records, fourth and fifth-degree felonies in October of last year. Bell’s sentencing will be set after the sentencing hearings for Stalf and Fingerhut.

Tracy Murnane, a former zoo purchasing agent, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; one count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of forgery, fourth-degree felonies; one count of telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; one count of filing incomplete, false and fraudulent tax returns, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of certificate of title, unclassified misdemeanors. Murnane is also scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

The Attorney General’s Office announced in May that it has completed and will close its regulatory investigation into the zoo.

