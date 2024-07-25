Hearings held for subdivision

SUNBURY — The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use for a model home at its meeting on April 22.

The applicant was Pulte Homes of Ohio, LLC, which will use the model home as an office for the Eagle Creek subdivision, 7002 Crown Drive, Sunbury. After discussing the parking lot and landscaping, the commission approved the use.

A commission member “spoke about his personal experience and resident experience when they came to a public meeting,” the minutes said. “He would like to see a handout and informational piece to hand out prior to the meeting starting so those attending know how the process works. Discussion took place, and staff will work on putting together something to display before the meetings.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission consists of Nancy Crawford, Joe Gochenour, Councilman John Grumney, Vice Chair Debra Miller, Chair and Mayor Joe St. John and Jason Staderman. Also attending are Solicitor Vic Whitney, City Planner Alyssa Graziano, and Zoning Officer Alex Nelisse-Blankenship.

In other Sunbury news, a public hearing took place on July 17 “on the consent to the expansion of the Sunbury New Community Authority to include the Eagle Creek Expansion.”

The city’s Finance Committee discussed media services at its meeting on April 17. The committee consists of councilmembers, Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Molly Drayer, John Grumney, Dave Martin, Murray Neff and Mayor Joe St. John. Also attending was City Administrator Daryl Hennessy and Director of Finance Dana Steffan.

Clearing invasive species from the park and detention basins at General Rosecrans Elementary Park was part of the updates given at the Parks and Recreation Committee meeting on May 1. Updates were also given on Evening Street, Old Orchard and Reservoir parks. The committee approved the Memorial Day Market.

On June 5, Parks and Recreation approved the Independence Day Market, and heard policy updates for Sunbury Memorial Park on weekend burials. There was also an update on a trail from the Price Ponds development to Big Walnut Intermediate School.

The Parks and Recreation Committee consists of council members Chair Cindi Cooper, Dave Martin and Murray Neff. Also attending are City Planner Alyssa Graziano, City Administrator Daryl Hennessy, Clerk of Council Amber Swain and City Engineers Manuel Aleman and Dan Whited.

Meetings are held on the third floor (Council Chambers) of the Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St., Sunbury.

For more information, visit sunburyohio.org (website), City of Sunbury, Ohio (Facebook) or Sunbury Ohio (YouTube).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.