Teen charged with murder in Harlem Township

A Westerville teenager was charged with murder Tuesday evening in connection with a man who was struck by a vehicle and killed earlier in the day in Harlem Township.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joshua A. Harper, 19, of Westerville, had been charged with murder Tuesday evening “after a dispute with an acquaintance turned deadly” on Fancher Road in southeast Harlem Township at around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday.

“Shortly after noon on Tuesday, July 23, a verbal dispute quickly escalated when Harper used his vehicle as a weapon, striking and running over the victim who was on foot,” the office said in a release Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office reported Wednesday that the victim was Matthew A. Cox, 37, of Westerville.

Harper was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office shortly after the incident. Harper was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for Harper has been set for Aug. 1 at 3 p.m., but court records indicate the hearing will be cancelled if Harper is indicted by a Delaware County grand jury.

