Burke dialed in for final season at Ohio State

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke speaks with the media during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Dillon Davis | The Gazette

Individually, fourth-year Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke has little left to prove.

After being thrust into the starting lineup of the Buckeyes’ 2021 season-opener at Minnesota following a late scratch of Cameron Brown, Burke went on to earn multiple freshman All-American honors while solidifying himself as one of college football’s rising stars.

While a sophomore slump temporarily dampened Burke’s upward trajectory in 2022, he rebounded well last season en route to first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors. For his efforts, Burke’s draft stock climbed considerably, putting him in position to become a high-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But despite excelling individually, Burke’s college career still felt hollow following another disappointing end to the season for Ohio State last season. Another loss to Michigan in the regular season finale once again dashed Ohio State’s Big Ten and national championship hopes, and a loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl only added to the bitterness of a once-promising season.

For that reason, and in conjunction with the decisions of several other high-profile, draft-eligible teammates, Burke decided he couldn’t leave Columbus empty-handed. On Jan. 10, he announced his decision to return, and with it, he made it clear to anyone listening that the 2024 boiled down to one thing: national championship or bust.

“I just kind of put it out there just to kind of get the younger guys, all the transfers to understand that I ain’t come back for no BS,” Burke said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. “You know, we’re here to win it all. We’re going to need everybody, guys holding each other accountable, and every game is a matchup game this year. No matter who we’re playing, it’s our job to just take them out and dominate them.”

With a schedule that includes a first-ever trip to Oregon as well as a visit to the always-raucous Beaver Stadium to play Penn State, two games likely to have significant College Football Playoff implications, the road ahead won’t be easy for the Buckeyes.

Of course, that’s saying nothing of the only game on Burke’s mind currently, less than a week away from the start of preseason camp. Ohio State hopes to end a three-game losing streak to Michigan when the Wolverines come to Ohio Stadium on Nov. 30, and not a day goes by that Burke doesn’t think about getting his first pair of Gold Pants.

“It is something we think about every day,” he said. “Yeah, it’s tough, but at the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done. So it’s our job this year just to go with the mentality of just getting the ‘w.’”

If Ohio State is to reach that goal, Burke’s play in the secondary must play a significant role. A preseason All-American and Thorpe Award candidate, Burke’s combination of talent and experience will take a backseat to no one this year. And if he’s able to help lead his team to its goals, he’ll likely take large steps towards some of his personal goals.

“I want to be recognized as the best corner to ever come through here and put my name on the (Woody Hayes Athletic Center) wall, get a (Buckeye Grove) tree, and win a national championship,” he said.

How does that happen? With a rather simplistic approach, according to Burke.

“Just do what I do best, have fun, and leave it in God’s plans and play the game I love to the fullest,” Burke said.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on X @DillonDavis56.